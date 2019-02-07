This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipp star in line for AFLW debut while four other Irish set to start this weekend

Aisling McCarthy has made the Western Bulldogs cut with her ‘power, speed and ball-handling ability’ impressing.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 784 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4482089
McCarthy facing Cork in last year's Munster championship.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE
McCarthy facing Cork in last year's Munster championship.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

TIPPERARY STAR MIDFIELDER and 2017 Intermediate Player of the Year Aisling McCarthy is set to make her Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

22-year-old McCarthy just missed out last week as she was named as an emergency player for the reigning AFLW champions’ one-point win over the Adelaide Crows, but makes the cut this time around on the interchange bench.

With unlimited rotations allowed, the Cahir native — who was Player of the Match as Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary tasted All-Ireland success in 2017 — is sure to clock up her first minutes at the VU Whitten Oval against Geelong.

“McCarthy, an Irish native, came to Australia in September last year as part of the Cross Coders program,” as it’s written on the Bulldogs’ website.

“She has since impressed on the training track with her , and travelled with the squad for the game in Adelaide last weekend.”

Clare’s Ailish Considine is also in line to make her first start for the Adelaide Crows. She impressed off the bench last time out and has been rewarded with a place in the half-forward line in the extended squad of 23 to face Carlton on Sunday.

That said, the Kilmihill native is still awaiting confirmation with the final team to be announced tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Sarah Rowe has been retained by Collingwood in the forwards as the Mayo star’s side host Melbourne at Victoria Park on Saturday.

yvonne b 2 Yvonne Bonner has been catching the eye. Source: GWS Giants Twitter.

Greater Western Sydney (GWS) duo Cora Staunton and Yvonne Bonner start alongside each other in the full-forward line after both impressing from the off last week.

Donegal ace Bonner scored a goal on her debut while 11-time All-Star Staunton kicked two, but they’ll be hoping to get their first win of the new season under their belts this weekend against the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Drummoyne Oval.

