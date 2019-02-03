This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two on target as Bonner scoring on debut the highlight of big weekend for Irish in Oz

The Donegal star kicked a goal, while Cora Staunton finished with two.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 10:02 PM
49 minutes ago 1,568 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4475182

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY (GWS) Giants’ Irish duo Yvonne Bonner and Cora Staunton were both on target in their Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) opener on a big weekend for those flying the tricolour Down Under.

Donegal star Bonner kicked an eye-catching goal eight minutes into her AFLW competitive debut, making no mistake in splitting the posts in the first quarter of the Giants’ 4.5 (29) to 4.3 (27) loss to the Brisbane Lions.

Four-time All-Ireland winner and 11-time All-Star Staunton finished up with two goals from 14 possessions, impressing once again as she got her second season in the league up and running.

“It’s all good and well to be tough and hard and relentless but you’ve got to bring smarts with it as well,” Giants coach Alan McConnell said of his side afterwards.

“We worked hard enough to win but we weren’t quite smart enough to win so we’ve got some work to do.”

Fellow Mayo forward Sarah Rowe officially opened her AFLW career at Collingwood, but they lost out to Geelong by a single point.

It was also Geelong’s AFLW debut and they ran out 3.6 (24) to 3.5 (23) at GMHBA Stadium. Collingwood, or the Pies, are yet to a win a first-round match, losing out to Carlton in both 2017 and 2018.

There was plenty of Irish involvement at the Norwood Oval with an official attendance of 7,890 watching on as 2018 champions the Western Bulldogs edged past the Adelaide Crows.

Clare’s Ailish Considine made her debut for the Crows against Aisling McCarthy’s Bulldogs and there was just one point in it at the death, the latter coming out on top on a scoreline of 2.6 (18) to 1.11 (17).

Considine, McCarthy and Bonner all signed deals off the back of an AFLW trial camp, CrossCoders, which saw 11 Irish players travel to Melbourne vying for professional contracts in September.

Lauren Spark, a co-founder of that programme, was pivotal for the Bulldogs this weekend and etched her name into the history books while doing so. She’s now the player with the most marks in an AFLW game (11).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Pressure is on Manchester City, not Liverpool, insists Guardiola
    'Neymar, don't change a thing!' PSG hit back at poll questioning Brazil star
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie