Spain back on track as Lamine Yamal scores in win over Saudi Arabia

Spain 4

Saudi Arabia 0

SPAIN GOT THEIR World Cup campaign back on track with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

The European champions arrived in the United States as pre-tournament favourites, but those predictions had come under feverish scrutiny after being held 0-0 by the minnows of Cape Verde.

First-night concerns were washed away though as Spain struck three times in the first 24 minutes to take top spot in Group H.

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year Barcelona star who played the final 19 minutes of the Cape Verde draw after injury, marked his first World Cup start with the opener and Mikel Oyarzabal underlined his scoring ability with a quickfire double.

Hassan Al Tambakti added to Saudi Arabia’s misery with an unfortunate second-half own goal – the eighth of this World Cup – and the Green Falcons rarely threatened before Ferran Torres saw his stoppage-time effort ruled out for offside.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente made four changes, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo and Pedro Porro joining Yamal in the starting line-up.

Saudi Arabia immediately dropped into a deep block but Lamal dazzled on his first start since 22 April, firing over in the fourth minute and setting up Porro’s rising attempt before opening his World Cup account.

Baena’s 10th-minute pass freed Oyarzabal and his drilled cross was met by Lamal, sliding in at the far post for his seventh international goal.

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🇪🇸1-0 🇸🇦



Who else but Lamine Yamal



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Oyarzabal forced Mohammed Al-Owais into a smart low save and dragged wide after being set up by Baena, but the Real Sociedad striker – who was criticised for not touching the ball in the opening half-hour against Cape Verde – pounced after 21 minutes when Olmo’s miscued shot struck a defender.

Aymeric Laporte nodded the ball into his path and Oyarzabal converted with the outside of his left foot.

🇪🇸 2-0 🇸🇦



Spain double their lead through OYARZABEL



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Oyarzabal celebrated again three minutes later when Marc Cucurella kept alive Porro’s centre to the far post and Olmo headed across the face of goal.

🇪🇸 3-0 🇸🇦



OYARZABEL scores again to put Spain 3 goals in front



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A close-range volley took Oyarzabal to 27 goals in 55 Spain appearances, and he almost claimed his hat-trick when Al-Owais gifted the ball to him on the edge of the area.

The angle was against Oyarzabal, but he lifted the ball on to the crossbar as Al-Owais scampered back desperately towards his line.

🇪🇸 3-0 🇸🇦



OYARZABEL pounces on mistake to nearly complete his hat-trick



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Spain withdrew their two scorers at the interval with future tests in mind, yet the lead was extended within four minutes of the restart.

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Cucurella volleyed goalwards after being left unmarked from a corner and when Al-Owais parried the ball onto Al Tambakti, it trickled over the line.

🇪🇸 4-0 🇸🇦



OWN GOAL for Saudi Arabia



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Spain could have added further to the scoreline in stoppage time when Torres tapped in but after a three-minute VAR review, he was eventually ruled offside.

La Roja boss De la Fuente was delighted with Yamal’s performance, saying: “It was important for him to recover security in himself and build confidence and this makes us really happy.

“He could have played for longer but the match was under control and his contribution was enough for us to have him for the next game.

“We have set ourself a target of the 19th of July (date of the World Cup final) and the most important thing is there is room for improvement in this team, a team that is exceptional.”

Saudi Arabia manager Georgios Donis said: “We were not strong enough around our penalty box to stop Spain and we made too many mistakes. They scored very early on and I think we felt insecure after that.”