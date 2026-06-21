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Jack McCarron scored Monaghan's goal. James Crombie/INPHO
FARNEY ARMY

Monaghan beat Westmeath to advance to All-Ireland quarter-finals

Jack McCarron scored Monaghan’s goal in Clones.
5.44pm, 21 Jun 2026

Monaghan 1-28

Westmeath 2-19

Colm Shalvey reports from Clones

MONAGHAN BOOKED THEIR All-Ireland quarter-final ticket with a second-half surge against Westmeath in Clones. 

Jack McCarron scored the Farney’s goal as they turned on the style, with Stephen O’Hanlon also prominent before the posts.

Matthew Whittaker and Brandon Kelly hit first-half goals for Westmeath to leave the scoreline level at the break, 0-15 to 2-9, but Monaghan pushed on thereafter.

More to follow.

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