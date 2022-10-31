Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 31 October 2022
Advertisement

10 Irish stars left standing as AFLW final series line-up confirmed

A total of 22 featured this season.

1 hour ago 1,904 Views 0 Comments
Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions are the Minor Premiers.
Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions are the Minor Premiers.
Image: AAP/PA Images

10 IRISH STARS will feature in the 2020 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] final series.

22 in total were involved this season, but just the top eight teams remain standing after 10 rounds of the regular home-and-away campaign.

The top four sides have been put into two qualifying finals, while teams placed fifth to eighth play elimination finals; effectively knockout footy from next weekend.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions emerged as the Minor Premiers over the weekend after finishing top of the table, and they’ll face Richmond in Saturday’s qualifying final.

Melbourne — the side of Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin — were second on the ladder by 0.3%, essentially falling short by one point scored. They’ll look to drive on when they face reigning Premiers Adelaine Crows in their next showdown, with Goldrick and Mackin set for an Irish reunion with Ailish Considine and Niamh Kelly.

Mackin scored her first competitive AFLW goal for the Dees this weekend, with Áine Tighe (four), Cora Staunton and Rachel Kearns also among the Irish goal-scorers.

It was Staunton’s 50th AFLW game and the Greater Western Sydney Giants star kicked an excellent 55-yard effort in the opening minute to mark the occasion. Leitrim’s Tighe gave a memorable showing for Fremantle.

Kearns is the only Irish goal-scorer from the weekend to remain involved going forward, however, as her Geelong Cats gear up for an elimination final battle against North Melbourne next weekend. Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork youngster Erika O’Shea could feature for North, though the latter is a doubt with a head knock.

And Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan’s Collingwood go up against Western Bulldogs in the other elimination final.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 Fixtures

(All Irish times) 

Friday, November 4 

Qualifying Final 2

Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin) v Adelaide Crows (Ailish Considine, Niamh Kelly), IKON Park, 8.10am

Saturday, 5 November

Qualifying Final 1

Brisbane Lions (Orla O’Dwyer) v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 5.10am

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Elimination Final 1

Geelong Cats (Rachel Kearns) v North Melbourne (Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea), GMHBA Stadium, 8.10am

Sunday, 6 November 

Elimination Final 2

Collingwood (Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan) v Western Bulldogs, Victoria Park, 4:10am

Weekend of 12/13 November

  • Semi-final 1: Loser of QF1 vs Winner of EF1 
  • Semi-final 2: Loser of QF2 vs Winner of EF2 

Weekend of 19/20 November

  • Preliminary Final 1: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of SF2 
  • Preliminary Final 2: Winner of QF2 vs Winner of SF1 

Weekend of 26/27 November

  • AFLW Grand Final: Winner of PF1 vs Winner of PF2.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie