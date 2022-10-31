10 Irish stars left standing as AFLW final series line-up confirmed

10 IRISH STARS will feature in the 2020 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] final series.

22 in total were involved this season, but just the top eight teams remain standing after 10 rounds of the regular home-and-away campaign.

The top four sides have been put into two qualifying finals, while teams placed fifth to eighth play elimination finals; effectively knockout footy from next weekend.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions emerged as the Minor Premiers over the weekend after finishing top of the table, and they’ll face Richmond in Saturday’s qualifying final.

Melbourne — the side of Sinéad Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin — were second on the ladder by 0.3%, essentially falling short by one point scored. They’ll look to drive on when they face reigning Premiers Adelaine Crows in their next showdown, with Goldrick and Mackin set for an Irish reunion with Ailish Considine and Niamh Kelly.

Mackin scored her first competitive AFLW goal for the Dees this weekend, with Áine Tighe (four), Cora Staunton and Rachel Kearns also among the Irish goal-scorers.

It was Staunton’s 50th AFLW game and the Greater Western Sydney Giants star kicked an excellent 55-yard effort in the opening minute to mark the occasion. Leitrim’s Tighe gave a memorable showing for Fremantle.

Kearns is the only Irish goal-scorer from the weekend to remain involved going forward, however, as her Geelong Cats gear up for an elimination final battle against North Melbourne next weekend. Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork youngster Erika O’Shea could feature for North, though the latter is a doubt with a head knock.

And Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan’s Collingwood go up against Western Bulldogs in the other elimination final.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 Fixtures

(All Irish times)

Friday, November 4

Qualifying Final 2

Melbourne (Sinéad Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin) v Adelaide Crows (Ailish Considine, Niamh Kelly), IKON Park, 8.10am

Saturday, 5 November

Qualifying Final 1

Brisbane Lions (Orla O’Dwyer) v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 5.10am

Elimination Final 1

Geelong Cats (Rachel Kearns) v North Melbourne (Vikki Wall, Erika O’Shea), GMHBA Stadium, 8.10am

Sunday, 6 November

Elimination Final 2

Collingwood (Sarah Rowe, Aishling Sheridan) v Western Bulldogs, Victoria Park, 4:10am

Weekend of 12/13 November

Semi-final 1: Loser of QF1 vs Winner of EF1

Semi-final 2: Loser of QF2 vs Winner of EF2

Weekend of 19/20 November

Preliminary Final 1: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of SF2

Preliminary Final 2: Winner of QF2 vs Winner of SF1

Weekend of 26/27 November