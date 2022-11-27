Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

Dublin and Armagh stars celebrate victory with Melbourne in AFLW Grand Final

Melbourne won its maiden AFLW Premiership with their 19-15 victory over Brisbane Lions.

31 minutes ago 1,130 Views 0 Comments
Ireland players Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin.
Ireland players Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin.

IRISH DUO SINEAD Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin were crowned AFLW champions earlier today as they helped Melbourne Demons defeat Brisbane Lions.

Melbourne won its maiden AFLW Premiership with their 19-15 victory in a game played before 7,412 fans at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield.

Dublin player Goldrick becomes the first player to win an All-Ireland senior medal and an AFLW medal, matching the feat achieved by male counterpart Tadhg Kennelly with his exploits for Kerry and the Sydney Swans.

Armagh’s Mackin achieved success in her first season as an AFLW player but there was disappointment for Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer as her Brisbane team were defeated.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

aflw-grand-final Melbourne Demons players celebrate their win. Source: AAP/PA Images

Mackin grabbed a goal in the second quarter for the Demons, both her and Goldrick had five disposals during the game. O’Dwyer had 11 disposals, two marks and six tackles for the Lions.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie