Dublin and Armagh stars celebrate victory with Melbourne in AFLW Grand Final

IRISH DUO SINEAD Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin were crowned AFLW champions earlier today as they helped Melbourne Demons defeat Brisbane Lions.

Melbourne won its maiden AFLW Premiership with their 19-15 victory in a game played before 7,412 fans at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield.

Dublin player Goldrick becomes the first player to win an All-Ireland senior medal and an AFLW medal, matching the feat achieved by male counterpart Tadhg Kennelly with his exploits for Kerry and the Sydney Swans.

Armagh’s Mackin achieved success in her first season as an AFLW player but there was disappointment for Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer as her Brisbane team were defeated.

Gavin Cooney

Melbourne Demons players celebrate their win. Source: AAP/PA Images

Mackin grabbed a goal in the second quarter for the Demons, both her and Goldrick had five disposals during the game. O’Dwyer had 11 disposals, two marks and six tackles for the Lions.