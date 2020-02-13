Dublin All-Star set for Aussie Rules debut after illness as 16 Irish selected for round two

DUBLIN 2019 ALL-STAR forward Niamh McEvoy is in line for her Aussie Rules debut for Melbourne FC this weekend, after missing round one through illness.

The four-time All-Ireland champion joins fellow Dubliner Sinéad Goldrick in the Dees team to face 2018 champions Western Bulldogs.

Seven-time All-Star defender Goldrick enjoyed a winning debut against North Melbourne in the side’s opener, and McEvoy’s introduction comes as the Melbourne’s sole change for Friday night’s clash.

The 29-year-old St Sylvester’s sharpshooter “was unavailable due to illness last week,” but is now preparing for her first game of competitive Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] action.

McEvoy takes her place on the interchange bench, while Goldrick is retained in the half back line after an impressive showing.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Donegal Katy Herron both start for the Bulldogs at VU Whitten Oval under Friday Night Lights, while there’s plenty more Irish talent on show throughout the weekend.

16 of the 18 Irish players on the books Down Under have been selected for round two, and will taste action this weekend, after 10 debuted last weekend:

Aisling McCarthy enjoyed an impressive performance last weekend. Source: AAP/PA Images

Friday, 14 February

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne FC, Whitten Oval

Western Bulldogs

Foll: Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)

HB: Katy Herron (Donegal)

Melbourne

HB: Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin)

I/C: Niamh McEvoy (Dublin)

Saturday, 15 February

North Melbourne v GWS Giants, University of Tasmania Stadium

North Melbourne

HB: Aileen Gilroy (Mayo)

Mairéad Seoighe (Galway) — no involvement again

GWS Giants

HF: Cora Staunton (Mayo)

I/C: Yvonne Bonner (Donegal)

West Coast v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

West Coast

C: Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

F: Grace Kelly (Mayo)

Fremantle

I/C: Kate Flood (Louth)

Áine Tighe (Leitrim) — out injured for the season

Gold Coast v Richmond, Metricon Stadium

No Irish involvement

Orla O'Dwyer kicked a goal on her debut last weekend. Source: AAP/PA Images

Sunday, 16 February

Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions, Kardinia Park/GMHBA Stadium

Brisbane

I/C: Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

Carlton v Collingwood, Princes Park

Carlton

F: Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh)

Collingwood

C: Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Foll: Aishling Sheridan (Cavan)

Adelaide Crows v St Kilda, Richmond Oval

Adelaide

I/C: Ailish Considine (Clare)

St Kilda

B: Clara Fitzpatrick (Down)

Catch up on last weekend’s action:

- You can watch games on the AFLW app, while some of them are also streamed live on AFL.com.au, womens.afl or on the club’s Facebook pages. 7Plus and FOX FOOTY in Australia also show matches. Keep up to date with the 2020 AFLW season on The42, CrossCoders and on AFL Ireland’s social channels.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!