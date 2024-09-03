Advertisement
Jonathan Afolabi. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
On the Move

Jonathan Afolabi joins Dutch side SC Cambuur on loan until end of season

Eerste Divisie club have option to buy former Bohemians striker.
1.54pm, 3 Sep 2024
IRISH STRIKER JONATHAN Afolabi has joined Dutch side SC Cambuur on loan for the rest of the season from KV Kortrijk in Belgium. The deal includes an option to buy for the Eerste Divisie club.  

The 24-year-old played two seasons with Bohemians and was the League of Ireland Premier Division top scorer in 2023.  

He joined KV Kortrijk at the start of 2024, where he has scored one goal in 13 appearances. 

Afolabi was under contract with Celtic from 2019-22, where he played for Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians on loan. He has been capped for Ireland up to U21 level. 

SC Cambuur are currently 17th in the Dutch second flight. 

“We have had Jonathan on our radar for a while, but of course the timing has to be right,” said Technical manager Lars Lambooij, the SC Cambuur technical manager. 

“He is a striker with scoring ability, excellent physical condition and an enormous drive. That is the type of striker we were looking for and we are happy that we have found that with Afolabi.”

 

