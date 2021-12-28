Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

After €180 million bid rejected, wantaway Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG for now

The brilliant 23-year-old striker was asked if he would be joining Real Madrid any time soon.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 8:58 PM
48 minutes ago 1,863 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5642044
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).
Kylian Mbappe (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WANTAWAY STRIKER Kylian Mbappe said on Tuesday he would finish the current season with Paris Saint-Germain, at which time he becomes a free agent.

The brilliant 23-year-old striker was asked if he would be joining Real Madrid any time soon in an interview with CNN, and he had a sharp response.

“Not in January,” said Mbappe, who Madrid tried to buy in July with an audacious bid of €180 million.

PSG had just signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona, but turned down Madrid’s hefty offer.

But with the transfer market about to reopen, Madrid are expected to make another move.

Mbappe poured cold water on that a day after picking up “Best Men’s Player of the Year” from Globe Soccer at a ceremony at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

“I’m with PSG and I’m happy. I’ll finish the season here 100%,” he said.

“I’ll be giving everything to win the Champions League, the championship and the French Cup,” he added before refocussing on Madrid, who his club meet in the next round of the Champions League.

“The main thing I have in mind is beating Real Madrid in February and in March,” he said.

Mbappe said he had no regrets over revealing his desire to join Madrid.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I was being honest, saying what was in my heart,” he said.

In October Mbappe confirmed he had told Paris Saint-Germain last July he wanted to leave the club.

The French World Cup winner has declined a contract extension as the clock ticks down.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco for a deal worth a total of €180 million in 2017.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie