This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Agent claims Manchester United were close to signing Smolov before Sanchez

The Red Devils were in the market for attacking reinforcements during the January 2018 transfer window.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 2:31 PM
49 minutes ago 2,124 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4949972
Russia international striker Fedor Smolov.
Russia international striker Fedor Smolov.
Russia international striker Fedor Smolov.

MANCHESTER UNITED INITIALLY had Fedor Smolov above Alexis Sanchez on their list of transfer priorities, according to the Russian forward’s agent, with a deal almost done after the Red Devils failed to land Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann.

Those at Old Trafford looked to Europe for attacking inspiration before and during the winter window of 2018.

The plan was to land a marquee signing, with superstar figures plying their trade at Juventus and Atletico Madrid featuring prominently on the recruitment radar.

Dybala and Griezmann – who is now at Barcelona – proved to be out of reach, forcing United to turn their attention elsewhere.

Smolov, then on the books at Krasnodar and readying himself for a star showing at the 2018 World Cup with the host nation, was among those United considered bringing on board.

Initial discussions were not followed up though once it became apparent that Chile international Sanchez could be lured away from an expiring contract at Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The South American arrived at Old Trafford amid much fanfare, but struggled to make his mark and is currently nursing a knock during a loan spell at Serie A giants Inter.

Things could have played out very differently for United had they pressed ahead with a bid for Smolov, with the 29-year-old’s representative ultimately taking his client to Lokomotiv Moscow.

German Tkachenko told Championat of a frontman who also sparked talk of interest from Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United: “When we were dealing with the transfer, Manchester United emerged as a surprise option and their interest was real.

“They were looking for a striker and they had two main targets in Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann. They were seeing us as an alternative option.

“When it was clear both players wouldn’t be joining them, we brought him onto the scene. We discussed the wages, agency fees, advertising and other details. Everything was ready but United took Alexis and our move fell through.”

Sanchez has managed just five goals in 45 appearances for United, with it difficult to see any future for him at Old Trafford despite being tied to a contract through to the summer of 2022.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie