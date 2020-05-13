This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pichot quits World Rugby after losing to Beaumont in chairman election

The former Argentina scrum-half has resigned from three different roles.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 May 2020, 10:41 AM
103 Views
https://the42.ie/5097814

FORMER ARGENTINA SCRUM-half Agustín Pichot has quit the World Rugby Council after losing out to Bill Beaumont for the position of chairman in the recent election.

45-year-old Pichot put himself forward as the only competitor to Beaumont – having been World Rugby vice-chairman for the past four years – but was defeated by 28 votes to 23 as the Englishman was re-elected for another four-year term.

agustin-pichot Pichot has quit the World Rugby Council. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

While Bernard Laporte was elected vice-chairman, Pichot could have continued in his positions on the World Rugby Council, on the board for the Rugby World Cup, and as the president of Américas Rugby, but has instead resigned from all three.

Pichot officially confirmed his decision in a communication via the Unión Argentina de Rugby [UAR].

“As of today, I have decided not to continue as a UAR representative on the World Rugby Council, nor as a member of the Rugby World Cup Board, nor as president of Américas Rugby,” said Pichot.

“Needless to say, I am very grateful for the responsibility and trust that has been given to me during this time. 

“The only reason I have been a part of World Rugby to this day, the same reason that moved me to run for the chairman position, is the belief that World Rugby needs change.

“But my proposal, which I fervently believe in, has not been chosen, and that is why I choose to step aside. I cannot conceive of occupying a place just for the sake of occupying it.

agustin-pichot Pichot was an excellent scrum-half in his playing days. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Although I will now be exclusively dedicated to family and personal matters, this does not mean that I am moving away from rugby.

“I will always contribute whole-heartedly towards achieving a fairer and more equitable global rugby that we continue to take pride in participating in and being part of.”

The UAR thanked Pichot for his contributions to the the game as a player and administrator.

They noted several of his achievements in the later role, including Argentina joining the Rugby Championship, the return of 7s rugby to the Olympics, the Jaguares joining Super Rugby, the Jaguares XV joining South Africa’s Currie Cup, the formation of the Americas Rugby Championship and the creation of the Superliga Americana de Rugby.

