St Pat's striker Keena scoops Player of the Month award

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC striker Aidan Keena has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February.

The Mullingar-born striker topped the nationwide poll to edge out previous winner and second-placed Patrick Hickey of Galway United, and Conan Noonan of Waterford who took third.

Keena has demonstrated strong form in the early stages of the new season, scoring three goals so far — two against Sligo Rovers and another against Galway United.

The 25-year-old rejoined the Richmond Park side last year to work again with ex-Ireland boss Stephen Kenny. Throughout his career, he has enjoyed stints at Hearts of Midlothian, Hartlepool, Queens’ Park, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Sligo Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

“You want to try and improve as a player every year and that’s why I do that extra bit in training and, at this stage, I do it without thinking about it,” he said after winning the award.

“Goals give you confidence as a player, and especially as a striker, and that helps to being out the best of you.

“St Pat’s have been spoken about as potential league champions but I think you could say that about a few clubs. There are no real bad teams in the Premier Division, and judging by the results so far, clubs have been up and down and it all makes for a very competitive league. Drogheda have been excellent so far but it’s hard to predict how things will pan out later on in the year.

“It’s been great for me to be back working with someone like Stephen Kenny and he’s given me this opportunity. He has faith and belief in me and that in turn gives me confidence.”