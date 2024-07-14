Bohs beat St Pat's to Devoy signing with former League of Ireland top scorer also in sights

BOHEMIANS HAVE BEATEN St Patrick’s Athletic to the signing of midfielder Dawson Devoy, and spending at Dalymount Park in this transfer window may not be over as they look to tempt Aidan Keena back to the League of Ireland.

The striker was top scorer in the Premier Division with Sligo Rovers after scoring 18 goals in the 2022 season, and Gypsies boss Alan Reynolds is hopeful the 25-year-old will follow Devoy’s lead and return from England as his future with Cheltenham Town is uncertain.

The Irish Sun reported earlier today that the former Republic of Ireland U21 international had opted for Phibsborough instead of Inchicore after both had been vying for his signature.

Dawson Devoy in action for Ireland U21s. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That deal is understood to be confirmed imminently and Devoy is to become Bohs’ sixth summer signing, after he left the club for MK Dons in 2022, although the transfer fee is not yet known given he had one year left on his contract with the English League Two club.

There could also be a seventh arrival at Dalymount if they are successful in their pursuit of Keena.

Once again they face domestic competition for his signature with old club Sligo also understood to be keen on bringing the 25-year-old back to the Showgrounds this month.

Keena was involved in pre-season action for Cheltenham on Friday and scored a goal after coming off the bench.

Cheltenham suffered relegation to League Two last season and the Mullingar native’s future could now lie back in the League of Ireland with Bohs and Sligo both showing interest.