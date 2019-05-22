This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aidan O'Brien's expectations high for Epsom Derby challenge

Sir Dragonet is a best-priced 7-2 favourite for the Derby and is set to be joined by a host of stablemates.

By Racing Post Wednesday 22 May 2019, 11:36 AM
37 minutes ago 274 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4646538
Aidan O'Brien: focused on Epsom.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Aidan O'Brien: focused on Epsom.
Aidan O'Brien: focused on Epsom.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

IRELAND’S CHAMPION TRAINER Aidan O’Brien had a word of warning for those planning to get the better of his huge array of Investec Derby trial winners at Epsom – you ain’t seen nothing yet.

The Ballydoyle trainer has dominated the build-up to the Classic, landing major British prep races at Chester, Lingfield and Epsom as well as Ireland’s key warm-up event at Leopardstown. He is bidding for a record-equalling seventh triumph in the race and reckons there will be even better to come from his hugely powerful team in the Derby itself a week on Saturday.

“They have done what has been asked and we’ve consciously been easier on the horses this year than before,” O’Brien said. “They’ll come forward for their trials.”

Sir Dragonet could head a seven-strong Epsom team for the trainer, who is bidding to match Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling as a seven-time winner.

The Prix du Jockey Club had been mentioned as an option for the wide-margin Chester Vase winner but he will instead be supplemented for Epsom at a cost of £85,000 next Monday.

“Epsom is always where we want to be,” O’Brien said. “The lads would prefer Sir Dragonet went to Epsom rather than France. We don’t have to make our mind up until the supplementary stage, but we’re favouring Epsom.

“John [Magnier] has always considered Epsom to be the holy grail. He’s always been a very easy horse at home and has never tried to stand out from the crowd – what we’ve asked him to do he’s done really well.”

Sir Dragonet is a best-priced 7-2 favourite for the Derby and is set to be joined by a host of stablemates, including the winners of the Dee Stakes (Circus Maximus), Lingfield Derby Trial (Anthony Van Dyck), Blue Riband Trial (Cape Of Good Hope) and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial (Broome), plus Vase second Norway and Dante Stakes fourth Japan.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie