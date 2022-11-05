More Breeders' Cup glory for Aidan O'Brien as Tuesday wins $2m prize

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S FINE Breeders’ Cup continued as his Oaks heroine Tuesday bounced back to her best to land the Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland.

Tuesday — a daughter of Galileo — was without a victory since her win at Epsom in June, but Ryan Moore was happy to bide his time aboard the three-year-old throughout, manoeuvring Tuesday into a winning position as they swung for home.

Tuesday was full of running as she hit the wire, with In Italian picking up the silver medal, while John and Thady Gosden’s pre-race favourite Nashwa had to settle for a fast-finishing fourth under Hollie Doyle having been slowly away and boxed in further back than ideal on the rail for the majority of the contest.

“Ryan gave her a brilliant ride,” O’Brien said as he celebrated his first win in the race.

“I thought her trip was a mile and a quarter but she has won over a mile and a half and she got this trip (an extended nine furlongs) well enough.”

On future plans he added: “The plan might be to go to Ashford Stud and retire her, but there’s a good chance I think of her staying in training next year in which case I would consider the Hong Kong Cup, but it all rests on her not going to Ashford.”

O’Brien and Moore took two Grade 1 prizes at Keeneland on Friday, winning the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Meditate and then the Juvenile Turf with Victoria Road.

But Order of Australia could only manage to finish sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile later on Saturday, won by Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games.