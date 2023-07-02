Aidan O'Brien's classic landmark set in stone by Auguste Rodin

AUGUSTE RODIN joined illustrious names like Grundy and The Minstrel in winning both the English and Irish Derbies when he added the Curragh classic to his Epsom success in a battling performance on Sunday.

Ryan Moore on the odds-on favourite eventually got the better of longtime pacesetter Adelaide Road to bring up a 100th European classic winner for his record breaking trainer Aidan O’Brien.

It was also surprisingly given O’Brien’s dominance of recent years in a race he has won 15 times Moore’s first victory in the Irish showpiece.

O’Brien trained the first four home as Covent Garden at 80/1 finished third and Peking Opera was fourth — along with his training sons Joseph and Donnacha they provided seven of the nine runners.

However, the 53-year-old Irish trainer will be distraught at the injury suffered by his fifth runner San Antonio, who clearly in pain unshipped his rider Wayne Lordan shortly before the turn to meet the judge.

San Antonio’s accident hampered Moore and he had to switch inside.

However, the 39-year-old Englishman succeeded in settling Auguste Rodin and after a bit of a duel with Adelaide River he prevailed to become the first since Harzand in 2016 to do the Derby double.

“I am lucky to get these chances and I am delighted to finally get one on the board,” said Moore.

“This was not a straightforward race.

“It was very windy today and obviously unfortunately Wayne’s horse went wrong and I had to switch inside so my rhythm was broken up.

“However, he had plenty left thank heavens but it was not as smooth as it was at Epsom.”

