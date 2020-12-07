BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 7 December 2020
'A pleasure and a privilege' - Cork All-Ireland winner Walsh moves on from the county game

The Kanturk man was part of Cork’s Sam Maguire triumph in 2010.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Dec 2020, 10:49 PM
Aidan Walsh celebrates scoring a goal for Cork against Clare in the 2019 championship.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LONG-SERVING DUAL player Aidan Walsh has described it as ‘a pleasure and a privilege’ to play for Cork as his inter-county career has drawn to a close.

Walsh, a 2010 All-Ireland senior football winner, has been involved with the county senior hurling setup in recent seasons.

Cork GAA paid tribute to the Kanturk man tonight after the player himself posted that he was looking forward to ‘the next challenge’.

“Was a pleasure and a privilege to get the opportunity to wear the red and white of Cork,” wrote Walsh in an Instagram post.

Enjoyed every minute of it and made life long friends along the way. Thanks to all my family and friends. I look forward to the next challenge and representing my club for as long as possible #onwardsandupwards #lifegoeson #rebelsabú”

AWalsh Source: Instagram

Walsh’s announcement comes a day after his Kantuk club-mate Anthony Nash revealed he was retiring from the inter-county game.

Tonight the Irish Examiner have reported that Conor Lehane and Christopher Joyce are other established players that will not be part of the Cork hurling setup in 2021.

The 30-year-old’s career highlight came in September 2010 when he lined out at midfield as Cork lifted Sam Maguire. He was Young Footballer of the Year that season as well as an Allstar winner, also bagging that individual award for midfield displays in 2012. Before that in 2009, Walsh helped Cork win the All-Ireland U21 title.

In hurling he won Munster senior honours in 2014 and produced one of the great individual underage displays in 2011 when Cork lost out to Limerick in an epic provincial U21 final after extra-time. Walsh scored 0-8 from play, including the levelling point in injury-time.

He moved between both codes to line out for Cork senior sides in recent years while also representing Ireland in the International Rules series. Walsh has been part of huge success with his club Kanturk, most notably in February 2018 when they won the All-Ireland intermediate hurling title in Croke Park.

