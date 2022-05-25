Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 25 May 2022
Aiden McGeady on the hunt for new club after five-year Sunderland stay ends

‘Thank you, Geads,’ the club posted.

AIDEN MCGEADY IS on the hunt for a new club after being released by Sunderland.

The 36-year-old Ireland winger was part of the Black Cats’ successful promotion to the Championship this season, but will now depart the club after five years.

“Everyone at Sunderland AFC would like to thank the players for their professionalism and commitment during their time at the club and wish them well for the future,” the club said in a statement today, as it confirmed its retained list for the 2022-23 season.

“Thank you, Geads,” they added on Twitter, alongside a highlights video.

McGeady was a peripheral figure at the Stadium of Light this season due to injury, but has featured 150 times and scored 36 goals since signing from Everton in July 2017.

His 2020/21 season was a memorable one, which he finished recognised in the PFA League One team of the year.

The former Celtic star is now being linked with a move back to the Scottish top-flight.

Glasgow-born McGeady has won 93 Irish senior caps.

