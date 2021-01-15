BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

The 'very quick turn of events' that revived Aiden McGeady's career at Sunderland

The Ireland international had been frozen out by Phil Parkinson.

By Paul Dollery Friday 15 Jan 2021, 6:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,398 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5326484
McGeady is back in the Sunderland team after a loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.
Image: Adam Davy
McGeady is back in the Sunderland team after a loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.
McGeady is back in the Sunderland team after a loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season.
Image: Adam Davy

AIDEN McGEADY IS keen to move on from his Sunderland nightmare as he aims to help the club achieve promotion back to the Championship.

The 34-year-old winger, who had been absent from the team for over a year before returning last month, has now scored in each of the Black Cats’ last two games.

He was frozen out by Phil Parkinson after “a disagreement” between the pair, which led to the Republic of Ireland international spending the second half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Following Parkinson’s sacking as manager, McGeady – who had been condemned to U23 duty at Sunderland – was immediately restored to first-team duty by successor Lee Johnson.

“Football can change very quickly,” McGeady said in an interview posted on the club’s official website ahead of tomorrow’s game at AFC Wimbledon. “It was a very quick turn of events, from being in the U23s to starting against Wigan in the first game he [Johnson] took.

“I’ve obviously got to give the manager a lot of thanks for that because he could have come in and not done what he’s done and just kept me where I was. But he’s given me a clean slate and so far I’ve been playing under him and enjoying my football again, which is the main thing.”

McGeady, who has been on Sunderland’s books since July 2017, added: “There’s no point in dwelling on the past. What has went on has went on, I can’t turn back time.

“But even from when I was first put in the U23s, I still maintained I wanted to stay and help the team. That’s all I wanted to do, but I wasn’t given the chance to do that. Now I am, and that’s all I wanted.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Currently undefeated in six games across all competitions, Sunderland lie in 10th place in League One, three points adrift of a play-off place.

McGeady, who was last capped by Ireland in November 2017, is hoping to play a part as the Stadium of Light outfit bid to end a three-year stay in the third tier of English football.

He said: “If we go on a good run of games before the end of the season there’s no reason we can’t be in the mix – and that’s the bare minimum.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie