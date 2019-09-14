This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Magical lands Aiden O'Brien remarkable 1-2-3 in Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

The favourite delivered this afternoon.

By Johnny Ward Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 872 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4810013
Ryan Moore wins The QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes on Magical.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ryan Moore wins The QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes on Magical.
Ryan Moore wins The QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes on Magical.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MAGICAL LANDED A gamble to provide Aidan O’Brien with a remarkable 1-2-3 in in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at a sun-baked Leopardstown, breaking Japanese hearts in a memorable feature on day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Visitors from the Land of the Rising Sun enjoyed temperatures north of 20 degrees, if not necessarily the race itself, as Deirdre, the first runner from Japan on Irish soil, finished a cruelly unlucky fourth under Oisin Murphy.

That said, it was all about Magical if not O’Brien. The champion trainer enjoyed a four-timer and, after winning the feature €1.25 million feature for the first time since 2011, he suggested another clash between Magical and Enable was a fight that connections felt they could win.

Enable has memorably beaten Magical all four times they have clashed but O’Brien is not giving up. “The plan was always that she would go to the Arc next,” he said, that entailing another clash with Enable. “This filly ran against her last year (in the Breeders’ Cup) and was only beaten three parts of a length,” he said.

“It was more or less the same at Sandown and after we gave her a break this summer she changed into a different filly. When they met at York last time she was just ready to start off again.”

The well-backed Magical, 11-10 favourite, was perfectly positioned throughout under Ryan Moore to pounce coming into the straight and establish a race-winning move, though backers of Deirdre will wonder what might have happened had she enjoyed a clear run.

She was caught in last place and, pulled out by rider Murphy, flashed home to finish fourth.

Magical would surely have won this in any event, with stablemates Magic Wand and Anthony Van Dyk filling the placings. Murphy and the passionate Japanese racegoers, meanwhile, making their maiden visit to Foxrock, were left wondering what might have been.

O’Brien and Moore took the opening Listed Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes with Blissful and the pair doubled up when Mogul stamped his class on the KPMG Champion Juvenile Stakes. Indeed, so authoritative was the performance of Mogul, there is already talk of him being a major Derby contender in 2020.

“Ryan was very complimentary when he came in,” O’Brien said. “A Classic horse, we would have thought.”

Bookmakers, all of whom make Mogul favourite for next year’s Investec Derby, were not disagreeing.

It was win number three for Ballydoyle when Norway, zero from six throughout a season that had promised more, benefitted from a superb Seamus Heffernan ride to take the Paddy Power Betting Shop Stakes.

An O’Brien also won the other Group One on the card – the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes – but it was not Aidan this time, son Joseph taking the honours with 10-1 chance Iridessa. She ran around in the closing stages as hot favourite Laurens folded, Aidan’s Hermosa going down gamely in second place.

Father was the first to congratulate son, who said: “I’m over the moon. She had a look when she got to the front but she was the best filly on the day.”

The best filly bar Magical.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Johnny Ward
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie