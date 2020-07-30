This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Sunderland sign Irish international Aiden O'Brien on two-year-deal

The striker-cum-winger has scored one goal in his four international appearances for Ireland.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 5:32 PM
Aiden O'Brien joined Sunderland today on a two-year-deal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SUNDERLAND HAVE MADE Irish international, Aiden O’Brien, their first signing of the summer, after agreeing a two-year deal with the former Millwall player. O’Brien scored 44 goals in 226 appearances for the London club before being released earlier this month. 

But Sunderland clearly saw potential – noting O’Brien’s return of 23 goals in two League One campaigns for his former club, not to mention his return of one goal from four caps for Ireland.

Sunderland boss, Phil Parkinson, said: “This is a really good signing for us because Aiden is at a good age and has experience of winning this division.

“The other thing is that Aiden can play in a variety of attacking roles, which is important for us. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and we are looking forward to working with him.”

O’Brien added: “This is a massive club and I just can’t to get going.

“I love scoring goals, it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team.

“I can’t express how excited I am, and I can’t wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I’m made of.”

