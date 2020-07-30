Sunderland sign Irish international Aiden O'Brien on two-year-deal

SUNDERLAND HAVE MADE Irish international, Aiden O’Brien, their first signing of the summer, after agreeing a two-year deal with the former Millwall player. O’Brien scored 44 goals in 226 appearances for the London club before being released earlier this month.
But Sunderland clearly saw potential – noting O’Brien’s return of 23 goals in two League One campaigns for his former club, not to mention his return of one goal from four caps for Ireland.
Sunderland boss, Phil Parkinson, said: “This is a really good signing for us because Aiden is at a good age and has experience of winning this division.
“The other thing is that Aiden can play in a variety of attacking roles, which is important for us. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and we are looking forward to working with him.”
O’Brien added: “This is a massive club and I just can’t to get going.
“I love scoring goals, it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team.
“I can’t express how excited I am, and I can’t wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I’m made of.”
