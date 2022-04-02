Cork Con beat Young Munster to move back into top four and set up dramatic final day

Energia All-Ireland League round-up

CORK CONSTITUTION MOVED back into the top four with a 27-19 win over Young Munster, setting up a dramatic final day of the Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season next Saturday.

Clontarf and either Terenure College or Lansdowne will have home advantage in the Division 1A semi-finals, but Cork Con, who host Lansdowne next weekend, still have to fight off Dublin University for fourth place.

They turned in an excellent final quarter at Greenfields to end Munsters’ title hopes, with Billy Crowley’s fifth-minute try from a sublime Luke Cahill offload setting Con on their way.

File pic of Cork Con celebrating a try. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Munster Academy forward Eoin O’Connor scored from a slick Cookies lineout move, but two Aidan Moynihan penalties had the visitors leading 13-7 at half-time.

Evan Cusack dabbed a kick through for Conor Phillips to grab Young Munster’s second try, and just a few minutes later, Shane Malone powered over from a maul for a 19-13 turnaround.

However, former Con captain Niall Kenneally barged over in the 54th minute and Moynihan converted to edge his side back in front. Max Abbott then burrowed over for the clinching try, following big carries from Kenneally and Conor Kindregan.

Terenure, who entertain UCC next Saturday, have a home semi-final within reach after a very impressive 42-30 bonus point victory at Lansdowne.

Charlie Tector returned at out-half for Lansdowne following his Grand Slam heroics with the Ireland Under-20s, but it was very much Terenure’s day on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Former Connacht back Colm de Buitléar showed his class again with a brace of tries, while Caolan Dooley had a brilliant cameo off the Terenure bench, scoring a try and splitting the posts six times for a 20-point haul.

It was five tries-to-four in the end, with Connacht’s Peter Sullivan getting on the scoresheet. Intriguingly, these sides are now destined to meet again in the play-offs with ‘Nure in the box seat to claim home advantage.

The Hawkshaw brothers, David, Daniel and Jimmy, had a day to remember at Castle Avenue as they each scored tries in table-toppers Clontarf’s 40-14 bonus point triumph over Ballynahinch.

Leinster out-half David, who is joining Connacht in the summer, also kicked five conversions. An in-and-out run earned Daniel, the youngest brother, the opening try before David crossed following Fionn Gilbert’s break and well-timed offload.

David Hawkshaw. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Centre Daniel completed his brace and then winger Jimmy pocketed the bonus point in the 33rd minute, with Michael Brown also dotting down to cancel out Bradley Luney’s well-taken opener for Ballynahinch.

The scoring dried up in the second half, Greg Hutley closing the gap to 33-14 on the hour mark before Aitzol King, fresh from the Ireland U-20s’ Grand Slam success, ran in a 68th-minute intercept try from the ‘Tarf 22.

Converted scores from Matthew Bowen and Joe O’Leary had bottom side UCC on the cusp of beating Garryowen, but Munster Academy youngster Tony Butler’s last-gasp penalty saw the Light Blues prevail 15-14 at the Mardyke.

Dublin University won their first Colours three-in-a-row since 1991 after overcoming UCD 34-27 at a wet College Park on Friday night.

Louis O’Reilly finished off a fantastic 75th-minute bonus point try, with his half-back partner, Trinity captain Mick O’Kennedy, kicking 14 points.

David Ryan’s ninth try of the league season was central to UCD’s strong start, but they trailed 17-13 at half-time with James Tarrant and Cian Reilly both in the sin bin.

Trinity’s maul was a key weapon, setting up tries for Mark Nicholson in each half. Munster scrum half Paddy Patterson sniped clean through from a ruck to keep UCD in the hunt at 24-20 down.

However, an O’Kennedy penalty steadied the ship for Tony Smeeth’s side before a brilliant left wing break from Ronan Quinn, coupled with a smashing offload from Leinster’s Rob Russell, teed up Luis Faria to release O’Reilly for the try-line.

It could be a vital try in the context of Trinity’s season – they trail fourth-placed Con by two points ahead of their final round trip to Garryowen – and UCD’s only consolation was a late Bobby Sheehan score.

Bective Rangers and Instonians face a winner-takes-all showdown next Saturday to decide who will gain promotion back to the Energia All-Ireland League for next season.

Bective, who were relegated from Division 2C in 2018, won their AIL qualifying semi-final clash with a tricky Connemara side, emerging as 40-17 victors at Navan RFC.

Bernard Jackman. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Coached by Bernard Jackman, Rangers had the better of the first half, building a 21-3 half-time thanks to a Jamie Lawless charge-down try and two more converted scores from Rodrigo Gens and Matthew Gilsenan.

Tries from David O’Reilly and prop Eugene Conroy, who ran in a barnstorming effort from outside the Bective 22, brought Connemara right back into contention by the hour mark,

However, Bective had more in the tank and finished with three more tries, winning a scrum against the head before sending Shane O’Meara over out wide. Bobby Holland and Mark Bennett both stormed over from terrific offloads.

Instonians, the newly-crowned Ulster champions, proved too strong for Newcastle West in the second semi-final. Bevan Prinsloo and Zak Davidson bagged braces and there was a try each from Matthew Kilpatrick and Ali Burke in a 38-6 win.

Meanwhile, the Women’s club season came to a close with Malone winning the Energia All-Ireland Shield in convincing fashion.

It was a gallant effort from Cavan in today’s all-Ulster final in Armagh – Brigid Reynolds and Megan Edwards stood out for them – but Malone’s AIL experience ultimately told in a 53-0 victory.

Five of Malone’s starting backs crossed the whitewash, with Jill Stephens and Jana McQuillan both touching down twice. Number 8 Lauren Maginnes and replacement Donna McGovern also got in on the act before captain Peita McAlister lifted the silverware.

Malone celebrate their win. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE RESULTS

DIVISION 1A

CLONTARF 40-14 BALLYNAHINCH, Castle Avenue

Clontarf scorers: Tries: Michael Brown, Daniel Hawkshaw 2, Jimmy Hawkshaw, David Hawkshaw, Aitzol King; Cons: David Hawkshaw 5

Ballynahinch scorers: Tries: Bradley Luney, Greg Hutley; Cons: Conor Rankin 2

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Aitzol King, Michael Brown, Daniel Hawkshaw, Jimmy Hawkshaw; David Hawkshaw, Andrew Feeney; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Cormac Daly, Fionn Gilbert, Martin Moloney, Vincent Gavin, Alex Soroka.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Dylan Lynch, Brian Deeny, Angus Lloyd, Ben Woods, Ed Kelly.

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Ronan Patterson, Callum McLaughlin, Rory Butler, Yasser Omar; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Ben Cullen, Ben Pentland, Peter Cooper, Cormac Izuchukwu, Stephen Campbell, Andrew Foster, Tom Martin, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: John Dickson, Kyle McCall, Reuben Crothers, Chris Gibson, Ruairi Meharg, Reece Malone.

LANSDOWNE 30-42 TERENURE COLLEGE, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Lansdowne scorers: Tries: Penalty try, Jamie Kavanagh, Dan Murphy, Peter Sullivan; Cons: Pen try con, Charlie Tector; Pens: Charlie Tector 2

Terenure College scorers: Tries: Jake Swaine, Colm de Buitléar 2, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Cons: Jake Swaine, Caolan Dooley 3; Pens: Caolan Dooley 3

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Peter Sullivan, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Sean Galvin; Charlie Tector, Cormac Foley; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, Ruairi Clarke, Dan Murphy, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Matthew Healy, Jack Matthews, Stephen Madigan, Corey Reid.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Jake Swaine, Colm de Buitléar, Peter Sylvester, Craig Adams; Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Dewald Barnard, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Matthew Caffrey, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer (capt), Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Andy Keating, Mike Murphy, Conall Boomer, James Thornton, Caolan Dooley.

Charlie Tector returned at out-half for Lansdowne following his Grand Slam heroics with the Ireland Under-20s, but it was very much Terenure's day. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

UCC 14-15 GARRYOWEN, the Mardyke

UCC scorers: Tries: Matthew Bowen, Joe O’Leary; Cons: Rob Hedderman 2

Garryowen scorers: Tries: Dylan Murphy, Jack Delaney; Con: Tony Butler; Pen: Tony Butler

UCC: Rob Hedderman (capt); Joe O’Leary, Killian Coghlan, Cian Bohane, Louis Bruce; Cian Whooley, Louis Kahn; Corey Hanlon, Billy Kingston, Shane O’Driscoll, Aidan Brien, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Conor Booth, John Willis.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, Rory Duggan, Richard Thompson, JJ Cronin, Matthew Bowen, Darragh French.

GARRYOWEN: Colm Quilligan; Matthew Sheehan, Liam Coombes, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Tony Butler, Ed Barry; Michael Veale, Dylan Murphy, James Kendrick, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Oisin Cooke, Des Fitzgerald, Cian Hurley.

Replacements: Larry Kelly, Darragh McCarthy, Sean Rennison, Johnny Keane, Evan Maher, Jack Madden.

YOUNG MUNSTER 19-27 CORK CONSTITUTION, Tom Clifford Park

Young Munster scorers: Tries: Eoin O’Connor, Conor Phillips, Shane Malone; Cons: Evan Cusack 2

Cork Constitution scorers: Tries: Billy Crowley, Niall Kenneally, Max Abbott; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

YOUNG MUNSTER: Jason Kiely; Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Harry Fleming, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack; Donnacha O’Callaghan; David Begley, Shane Malone, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin (capt), Sean Rigney, Eoin O’Connor, Conor Moloney, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Liam Neilan, Paul Allen, Colm Skehan, Jack Lyons, Cian Casey, Aaron Kelly.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Brendan Quinlan, Max Abbott, Rory Burke, Cian Barry, Cathal O’Flaherty, John Forde, James Murphy, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe, Luke Masters, Conor Kindregan, Eoin Quilter, Duncan Williams, Sean French.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 34-27 UCD, College Park (played on Friday)

Dublin University scorers: Tries: Mark Nicholson 2, Alan Francis, Louis O’Reilly; Cons: Mick O’Kennedy 4; Pens: Mick O’Kennedy 2

UCD scorers: Tries: David Ryan, Paddy Patterson, Bobby Sheehan; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 3; Pens: Chris Cosgrave 2

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Max O’Reilly; Rob Russell, Luis Faria, Gavin Jones; Ronan Quinn; Mick O’Kennedy (capt), Louis O’Reilly; Bart Vermeulen, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Harry Sheridan, Jamie Berrisford, Aaron Coleman, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Ben Nel, Giuseppe Coyne, Max Dunne, Jody Booth, Cormac King, Aran Egan.

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Dylan O’Grady, David Ryan, James Tarrant, Jack Ringrose (capt); Tim Corkery, Paddy Patterson; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Jonathan Fish, Mark Morrissey, Sean O’Brien, Cian Reilly, James Culhane.

Replacements: Killian McQuaid, Jack Boyle, Rory McGuire, Gerard Hill, Richie Fahy, Luke Maloney.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE 6-31 SHANNON, Rifle Park

Banbridge scorers: Pens: Adam Doherty 2



Shannon scorers: Tries: Jordan Prenderville, Alan Flannery, Kelvin Brown 2; Con: Jake Flannery; Pens: Jake Flannery 3

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie, Ross Cartmill; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Brendan McSorley, Chris Allen, Max Lyttle, Alex Weir, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Josh Chambers, Ryan Emerson, Martin Vorster, Dale Carson, Aaron Kennedy, Andrew Denver.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; Jake Flannery, Aran Hehir; Kieran Ryan, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, David Maher, Lee Nicholas (capt), Sean McCarthy, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Darragh McSweeney, Daniel Okeke, John O’Sullivan, Ethan Coughlan, Kelvin Brown.

HIGHFIELD 57-7 NAVAN, Woodleigh Park

Highfield scorers: Tries: Luke Kingston 2, Sam Burns 3, Travis Coomey 2, Miah Cronin, Dave O’Connell; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 6

Navan scorers: Try: Paddy Fox; Con: Ben Daly

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Paddy O’Toole, James Taylor, Mark Dorgan, Luke Kingston; Shane O’Riordan, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Daragh Fitzgerald, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ronán O’Sullivan, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Mick Dillane, Eoin Keating, Eddie Earle, Dave O’Sullivan, Colin O’Neill.

NAVAN: Paddy Fox; Rory Gordon, Evan Dixon, Riaan van der Vyver, Sean McEntagart; Ben Daly, Keith Kavanagh; Alex McGoey, Dave Clarke, Eoin King, Eoghan Noonan, Leigh Jackson, Ciaran O’Reilly, Ben McEntagart, Conor Ryan.

Replacements: Eoin O’Reilly, Liam Carroll, Andrew Beggy, Evan Gordon, Colm O’Reilly, Willie McAleese.

MALONE 33-16 NAAS, Gibson Park

Malone scorers: Tries: Dan Kerr, Aaron Sexton, Callum Smith, Callum Smyton; Cons: Rory Campbell, Callum Smith; Pens: Rory Campbell 2, Callum Smith

Naas scorers: Try: David Benn; Con: Peter Osborne; Pens: Peter Osborne 3

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Andy Bryans, David McMaster, Ben McCaughey, Rory Campbell; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Adam McNamee, Zach Devine, James McAlister, Dave Cave (capt), Teigan Erasmus.

Replacements: Stewart McKendrick, Aidan McSwiggan, Callum Smyton, Jonny Betts, Conor Spence, Lee Barlow.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Matt Stapleton, Craig Ronaldson, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Connor Halpenny; Adam Coyle, Connor Johnson, Peter King, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ryan Casey, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua.

Replacements: John Sutton, Conor Doyle, Paddy O’Flaherty, Cillian Dempsey, Tim Murphy, Gary Kavanagh.

OLD BELVEDERE 29-37 CITY OF ARMAGH, Ollie Campbell Park

Old Belvedere scorers: Tries: John McKee, Joe Horan, Peter O’Beirne, Colm Hogan, Jack Gilheany; Cons: Peter O’Beirne 2

City of Armagh scorers: Tries: Dylan Nelson 2, Kyle Faloon, James Morton, Chris Colvin; Cons: Kyle Faloon 2, Harry Boyd; Pens: Kyle Faloon 2

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; Jack Keating, David Butler, Jack Gilheany, Ariel Robles; Tommy Whittle, Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Paddy Dowling, Connor Owende (capt), Eoghan Fitzgerald, Joe Horan, Colin Mallon.

Replacements: Hugh Flood, Calum Dowling, Will McDonald, Aaron Atkinson, Josh Pyper, Justin Leonard.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Shea O’Brien; Kyle Faloon, Chris Colvin, Tim McNiece (capt), Dylan Nelson; Evin Crummie, Alex Johnston; Dylan Poyntz, Jonny Morton, Philip Fletcher, Sam Glasgow, John Glasgow, James Hanna, Jack Treanor, Ryan O’Neill.

Replacements: Peter Lamb, Paul Mullen, James Crummie, James Morton, Harry Boyd, Andrew Willis.

OLD WESLEY 22-15 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, Energia Park

Old Wesley scorers: Tries: Ben Burns, Reuben Pim, Tommy O’Callaghan; Cons: Ian Cassidy, Reuben Pim; Pen: Reuben Pim

St. Mary’s College scorers: Tries: Hugo Conway, Matt Timmons; Con: Conor Dean; Pen: Conor Dean

OLD WESLEY: Alex Molloy; Tommy O’Callaghan, Eoin Deegan, James O’Donovan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Charlie O’Regan; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Robert Byrne, Sam Kenny, Jacob Hanna, Alastair Hoban, Paddy McKenzie, Brendan Monahan.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Hugo Conway; Matt Timmons, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Colm Reilly; Adam Mulvihill, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Peter Starrett, Ian Wickham, David Aspil, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Tom O’Reilly, Liam Curran, Adam McEvoy, Mark Fogarty, Nick McCarthy.

DIVISION 2A

Nenagh Ormond 10-20 Cashel, New Ormond Park (played on Friday)

Buccaneers 19-3 Ballymena, Dubarry Park

Queen’s University 33-13 Old Crescent, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 18-10 Dolphin, Hatrick Park

UL Bohemians 26-21 MU Barnhall, UL Arena

DIVISION 2B

Belfast Harlequins 20-10 Galway Corinthians, Deramore Park

Blackrock College 45-0 Ballina, Stradbrook

Galwegians 15-46 Wanderers, Crowley Park

Greystones 83-0 Malahide, Dr Hickey Park

Sligo 29-19 Dungannon, Hamilton Park

DIVISION 2C

Bangor 26-8 Clonmel, Upritchard Park

Enniscorthy 19-17 City of Derry, Alcast Park

Skerries 37-42 Bruff, Holmpatrick

Sunday’s Well 27-15 Midleton, Musgrave Park

Tullamore 22-20 Omagh Academicals, Spollanstown

Energia All-Ireland League qualifying semi-finals

Connemara 17-40 Bective Rangers, Navan RFC

Instonians 38-6 Newcastle West, Navan RFC

Energia All-Ireland Women’s shield final

CO. CAVAN 0-53 MALONE, Palace Grounds

Co. Cavan scorers: –

Malone scorers: Tries: Tries: Emma Jordan, Jill Stephens 2, Jana McQuillan 2, Holly Brannigan, Ella Durkan, Lauren Maginnes, Donna McGovern; Cons: Holly Brannigan 2, Ella Durkan 2

CO. CAVAN: Etna Flanagan; Kayleigh Rogers, Lauren Carpenter, Lauren O’Riordan, Megan Edwards; Kate Bartley, Andrea Poulton; Lisa Lynch, Sarah Teague, Elizabeth McKeever, Cathy King, Rosaleen Morgan, Kerri Morgan, Edwina Olwill, Brigid Reynolds.

Replacements: Danica Shaughnessy, Nicole Curran, Anna Coyle, Lisa Smith, Laura Lynch, Miriam Gonzalo, Pamela Smith, Claire McDermott.

MALONE: Holly Brannigan; Jill Stephens, Emma Jordan, Ella Durkan, Jana McQuillan; Peita McAlister (capt), Rachael McIlroy; Sarah Murphy, Ashleigh Currie, Anna Smith, Hannah Beattie, Rebecca Smyth, Cara O’Neill, Shirelle Wilson, Lauren Maginnes.

Replacements: Katie-Anne McCallion, Aoife Cahill, Erin Jones, Sophie Armstrong, Anna Stanfield, Donna McGovern.