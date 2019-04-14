Shannon suffer relegation to Division 1B after final day defeat to Cork Con

DIVISION 1A

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 39

GARRYOWEN 22

Despite missing a number of regular starters, Dublin University rounded off an unforgettable regular season for the students with a 39-22 bonus point triumph over mid-table Garryowen at College Park.

Already assured of a historic Division 1A semi-final place, Tony Smeeth’s Trinity side warmed up for their last-four trip to Cork Constitution on Sunday, 28 April with their 11th league win which saw them score 20 second half points without reply.

Garryowen had been neck-and-neck with the students for a number of weeks, before a frustrating run of form ruled them out of the play-off race. With injured captain Colm Hogan watching on and four first-choice players away with Leinster ‘A’ in Boston, the hosts fell behind when full-back Jamie Heuston landed an early penalty for the Light Blues.

However, the return of Leinster’s Michael Silvester at full-back was a big boost for Trinity and he released lively winger Ronan Quinn for a try on the left which James Fennelly converted. Heuston was a key creative figure for Garryowen, and despite losing ex-Dublin University prop Andy Keating to an 11th-minute sin-binning, a Heuston pass played in winger Cian O’Shea for a five-pointer.

Before Keating’s return, Smeeth’s youngsters regained the lead when hooker Joe Horan touched down at the end of a rolling maul. Garryowen fell 19-8 behind after a high ball in behind the defence bounced favourably for Trinity centre Philip Murphy to score and Fennelly landed his second successful place-kick. Again though, they were unable to break completely clear of the visitors.

Indeed, two well-taken tries pushed Conan Doyle’s charges into a 22-19 half-time lead, openside Darren Ryan powering over from a lineout drive which was initially pushed back. Heuston converted and also added the extras to tighthead Keating’s try from an intricate lineout move on the opposite right wing. The students were on the back foot for much of the third quarter.

Garryowen patiently worked through the phases but Trinity’s disciplined defence turned them over near the hour mark. Once on the front foot, they played with great width and Quinn completed another sweeping attack for his second try in the 64th minute. With their tails up, the semi-finalists ruthlessly exploited the gaps inside the Garryowen 22.

The all-action Max Kearney, a two-time Leinster Schools Senior Cup winner with Belvedere College, has been in sparkling form in recent weeks. With 13 minutes remaining, he jinked past a series of Garryowen challenges to dot down under the posts. Centre James Hickey registered try number six in the dying moments with Fennelly finishing with a nine-point kicking haul.

Dublin University scorers: Tries: Philip Murphy, Joe Horan, Ronan Quinn (2), Max Kearney, James Hickey; Cons: James Fennelly (3); Pen: James Fennelly.

Garryowen scorers: Tries: Darren Ryan, Cian O’Shea, Andy Keating; Cons: Jamie Heuston (2); Pen: Jamie Heuston.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Michael Silvester; Cian Crotty, James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Ronan Quinn; James Fennelly, Rowan Osborne; Aziz Naser, Joe Horan, Dylan Doyle, Reuben Pim, Cian O’Dwyer, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O’Riordan.

Replacements: Caolan O’Flynn, Bart Vermeulen, Arthur Greene, Paddy Hamilton, Conor Lowndes.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Tommy O’Hora, Andrew O’Byrne, Ben Swindlehurst, Cian O’Shea; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Jack Mullany, Liam Cronin, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Tim Ferguson, Darren Ryan, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: David Canny, Scott Leahy, Shane Brosnan, Harry Byrne, Aaron Cosgrave.

Cian O'Shea crossed today for Garryowen. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LANSDOWNE 8

CLONTARF 36

Clontarf stunned defending champions Lansdowne with a 36-8 bonus point defeat on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch which earns ‘Tarf home advantage in the sides’ Division 1A semi-final in two weeks’ time.

This was a straight shootout for a home semi-final between the Dublin heavyweights, who were split by just three points head into the final round. However, most pre-match predictions were ripped up when Andy Wood’s men, who were stung late on by Terenure College last week, bounded into a 21-8 interval lead with Lansdowne struggling to find their usual sharpness in attack.

Half-backs David Joyce and Angus Lloyd used a big first half wind to keep Clontarf in the right areas of the pitch and playing to a high intensity. They got off to an ideal start with full-back Jack Power nipping over for a ninth-minute try, which the influential Joyce converted. Their lead was doubled by some forward grunt and a well-taken finish by captain Michael Noone.

With the elements behind them, ‘Tarf needed to accumulate as many scores as possible, but Lansdowne and their set-piece game began to make inroads as half-time approached. A Scott Deasy penalty and winger Peter Sullivan’s 15th try of the regular season sandwiched the visitors’ third converted score from Sean O’Brien, who was having quite a duel with Sullivan.

Perhaps suffering from being comfortable winners over UCD and Garryowen mostly recently, scoring 111 points across both games, Lansdowne had more than met their match in Clontarf. They looked to the experience of Scott Deasy, Ian Prendiville and Willie Earle, but they were being outplayed by their opposite numbers with ‘Tarf operating at an impressively low error count.

Mullingar youngster O’Brien burst through to complete his brace, and the resulting conversion and a crisply-struck penalty from Joyce effectively had the 2014 and 2016 champions out of sight at 31-8. Prop Ivan Soroka notched a fifth try to add some late gloss, ‘Tarf leapfrogging Lansdowne in the table in emphatic fashion as they handed the headquarters club their first home league defeat in two years.

Cork Constitution won a league fixture and also a semi-final on the back pitch in the spring of 2016, but Wood’s charges were even better as they curtailed Mike Ruddock’s men to just eight points. Nonetheless, the wily Welshman will use the next few days to regroup, review and see how Lansdowne can flip this result on its head when they visit Castle Avenue for a titanic clash on Saturday, 27 April.

Lansdowne scorers: Try: Peter Sullivan; Pen: Scott Deasy.

Clontarf scorers: Tries: Jack Power, Michael Noone, Sean O’Brien (2), Ivan Soroka; Cons: David Joyce (4); Pen: David Joyce.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Tom Roche, Conor Murphy, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, James Kenny; Martin Mulhall, James Rael, Ian Prendiville, David O’Connor, Jack Dwan, Willie Earle, Aaron Conneely, Willie Fay.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Ntinga Mpiko, Tom Murphy, Tim Murphy, Willie Walsh.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Sean O’Brien, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Paddy Finlay, Royce Burke-Flynn, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tom Ryan, Tony Ryan, Michael Noone (capt.).

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Cian Walsh, Niall Carson, Andrew Feeney, Mick McGrath.

Lansdowne try scorer, Peter O'Sullivan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHANNON 19

CORK CONSTITUTION 34

Shannon will be playing in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League next season after a 34-19 final round defeat to Cork Constitution on Thomond Park’s back pitch confirmed their relegation from the top flight.

Hooker Jordan Prenderville’s early try gave Tom Hayes’ young side some hope of beating the drop, but three quick-fire tries from Con, who were missing captain Niall Kenneally and a few other regulars, ensured they went in at the break in control.

There was a new look to the Con back-three with Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Jonathan Wren and Barry Galvin both starting. Galvin, Brian Hayes and James Murphy all touched down for a 17-7 half-time advantage. Con ran out six tries-to-three winners in the end with young winger Galvin scoring a brace on his first league start.

Winless in the last seven rounds, bottom-placed Shannon made all the early running and were rewarded for their dominance when Prenderville touched down from the back of a well-worked lineout maul. Fionn McGibney converted before handling errors in the Con 22 ruined further opportunities for the hosts to add to their lead.

Brian Hickey’s men, who host Dublin University at the semi-final stage in two weeks’ time, took control as the first half wore on, getting on the scoresheet through ‘Tuna’ Galvin following a sustained period of pressure in the 33rd minute. They were in again just five minutes later when talismanic second row Hayes powered over after Greg Higgins’ initial incisive break.

Duncan Williams, who was involved in the Munster ‘A’ squad’s Stateside campaign in the Cara Cup, threw a dummy that helped Con make it three tries in a nine-minute spell. It was openside flanker Murphy who got the ball down following the experienced scrum half’s excellent work. Aidan Moynihan converted to open up a 10-point lead.

Shannon needed a strong start to the second period and they got it when the eager Eathon Moloney spotted a gap in the Con defence to score their second try. Out-half McGibney’s conversion suddenly cut the gap to three points. It was at that time that Con used the pace once more and it paid dividends.

A skip pass from replacement scrum half Gerry Hurley opened the door for centre Higgins to run in from all of 45 metres for the bonus point effort. Con’s 15th victory of the league phase was sealed by a 69th-minute penalty try when Shannon were adjudged to have pulled down several scrums close to their own line.

The Leesiders were really motoring at this stage and with Shannon forcing the play in search of much-needed scores, Galvin got in for his second try of the afternoon. Full-back Jamie McGarry registered a consolation try for never-say-die Shannon, but their opponents’ dominant performance saw the Limerick men demoted to Division 1B just twelve months on from winning the second-tier title.

Shannon scorers: Tries: Kelvin Brown, Eathon Moloney, Jamie McGarry; Cons: Fionn McGibney (2)

Cork Constitution scorers: Tries: Brian Hayes, James Murphy, Barry Galvin (2), Penalty try, Greg Higgins; Cons: Aidan Moynihan, Pen try con

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Robbie Deegan, Eathon Moloney; Fionn McGibney, Aran Hehir; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Tony Cusack, Ronan Coffey (capt), Jade Kriel, Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Ty Chan, Sam Karlsen, Sean Walsh, Ben Daly, Jack O’Donnell.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Jonathan Wren; Barry Galvin, Jack Costigan, Greg Higgins, Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Duncan Williams; Brendan Quinlan, Vincent O’Brien, Dylan Murphy, Brian Hayes, Cathal O’Flaherty, Dave Hyland, James Murphy, Evan Mintern.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Patrick Casey, Sean Duffy, Richard Cassidy, Gerry Hurley.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TERENURE COLLEGE 22

YOUNG MUNSTER 15

It was a very satisfying outcome for both clubs in the end as Terenure College pulled off their own version of the great escape with a 22-15 final round win at Lakelands Park, while Young Munster also finished two points clear of the relegation zone after UCC’s draw with UCD.

Terenure and Munsters both preserved their Division 1A status, finishing seventh and eighth respectively with Shannon relegated and UCC ending up in the dreaded relegation play-off spot. This was James Blaney’s seventh and final year in charge of ‘Nure and it did not look good for them in mid-January, finishing the tenth round with just one win recorded and five points on the board.

Blaney’s men rescued their season by winning six of their last eight games, and they had to come from behind today with young centre Luke Fitzgerald’s excellent breakaway try shooting the Cookies ahead in the 19th minute. Shane Airey was unfortunate to see his conversion attempt come back off the post, while ‘Nure absorbed some further pressure with a crucial knock-on spoiling the visitors’ attempts to double their try tally.

With another chance going a-begging, suddenly Terenure broke downfield to take a 36th-minute lead. Number 8 Eoin Joyce used turnover ball to show an impressive turn of pace and catch the Cookies cold. James Thornton converted and the big home support was delighted to cheer home promising centre Adam La Grue who tore through from his own half for an outstanding individual try just a minute before the break.

An interception relieved pressure on the Terenure defence, early in the second period, and they used a lineout from a penalty to get within range for winger Conor Kelly to cross in the corner. That 56th minute score opened up a 14-point advantage, and defences were on top during a spell in which Young Munster won turnover ball from a maul and used their lineout as a launchpad.

The pressure told on ‘Nure with out-half Thornton seeing yellow and Munsters earning a 73rd-minute penalty try, reducing the arrears to 19-12 in the process. It was 14 men each after ‘Nure replacement Mark O’Neill split the posts with a penalty three minutes later. The Cookies had the final say, Airey coolly converting a difficult late penalty to take something out of this gripping game in the form of a late losing bonus point.

Terenure College scorers: Tries: Eoin Joyce, Adam La Grue, Conor Kelly; Cons: James Thornton (2); Pen: Mark O’Neill.

Young Munster scorers: Tries: Luke Fitzgerald, Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pen: Shane Airey.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Jake Swaine; Sam Coghlan Murray, Adam La Grue, Stephen O’Neill, Conor Kelly; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Tiarnan Creagh, Michael Melia (capt), Harrison Brewer, Niall O’Sullivan, Paddy Thornton, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Saba Meunargia, Matthew Caffrey, Robbie Carroll, Mark O’Neill.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Conor Hayes; Jason Kiely, Luke Fitzgerald, Evan O’Gorman, Derek Corcoran; Shane Airey, Stephen Kerins; David Begley, Ger Slattery (capt), Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, John Foley, Conor Mitchell, Dan Walsh, Diarmaid Dee.

Replacements: Mark O’Mara, Paul Allen, Fintan Coleman, Jack Lyons, Clayton Stewart.

Terenure's Eoin Joyce. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

UCC 20

UCD 20

UCC must regroup and prepare to give it their all in the Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs after being held to a 20-all draw by UCD at the Mardyke.

The Cork students were just a couple of minutes away from preserving their top flight status thanks to a try from prop Bryan O’Connor, but up stepped UCD full-back Conall Doherty to fire over a levelling 80th-minute penalty. The result leaves UCC second-from-bottom and their play-off bid begins next Saturday with a home semi-final against Malone.

Doherty converted flanker Cian Prendergast’s try on the quarter hour mark as UCD, who had lost their last four matches, got off to the better start. Andy Skehan’s side were chasing a season’s double after a 39-28 Dudley Cup-winning display at Belfield back in October. Benefiting from last week’s run-out against Trinity, Leinster scrum half Nick McCarthy was linking well between backs and forwards.

A quick-fire 10 points left UCD stunned and shot UCC into a 10-7 half-time lead, their prolific young out-half James Taylor drawing over a penalty and converting centre Peter Sylvester’s 29th-minute try which he had a hand in. The sight of former UCC captain Paul Kiernan running in a 42nd minute try for the opposition did not go do well with the Mardyke faithful.

The ex-Ireland Under-20 international was well able to take it and the bruising midfield battle really ebbed and flowed throughout, with Kiernan, David Ryan, Sylvester and former Munster player Cian Bohane all having their moments. The lead changed hands again as UCD winger Andy Marks sped over for his eighth try of the campaign, and a more pragmatic approach saw O’Connor burrow over in response.

Neither place-kicker could tag on their respective conversions, leaving Brian Walsh’s charges with a three-point lead entering the final three minutes. Unfortunately for Walsh and his fellow coaches, one lapse in discipline was ruthlessly punished as the flame-haired Doherty earned a share of the spoils for UCD. The UCC Under-20s did at least ensure a positive finish to the day for the Cork University as they defeated Clontarf 27-26 to reach the Fraser McMullen Cup final.

UCC scorers: Tries: Peter Sylvester, Bryan O’Connor, Daire Feeney; Con: James Taylor; Pen: James Taylor.

UCD scorers: Tries: Cian Prendergast, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan; Con: Conall Doherty; Pen: Conall Doherty.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Adam O’Connor; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O’Hanlon, Paidi McCarthy, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Daire Feeney (capt), Cian Fitzgerald, John Hodnett.

Replacements: Fergus Hennessey, Rob Loftus, Brian O’Mahony, Ryan Murphy, Tom Fitzgerald.

UCD: Conall Doherty; Ross Deegan, Paul Kiernan, David Ryan, Andy Marks; Matthew Gilsenan, Nick McCarthy; Emmet Burns, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Emmet MacMahon, Tom Treacy, Cian Prendergast, Alex Penny (capt), Jonny Guy.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Sam Griffin, Brian Cawley, Nick Peters, Jack Ringrose.

UCD's Cian Prendergast. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Division 1A Semi-Finals:

Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 27

Cork Constitution v Dublin University, Temple Hill, 2.30pm, Sunday, April 28

Relegated: Shannon

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs: UCC

***

DIVISION 1B

BALLYNAHINCH 41

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 15

Ballynahinch scorers: Tries: Ross Adair (2), Bradley Luney, Rhys O’Donnell, Johnny McPhillips, David Busby; Cons: Johnny McPhillips (4); Pen: Johnny McPhillips.

St. Mary’s College scorers: Tries: Mark Fallon, Dave Fanagan, Mark Fogarty.

BALLYNAHINCH: Ross Adair; Richard Reaney, David Busby, Robin Harte, Aaron Cairns (capt); Johnny McPhillips, Rhys O’Donnell; Jonny Blair, Zack McCall, Tom O’Toole, James Simpson, Jack Regan, Keith Dickson, Bradley Luney, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Claytan Milligan, Tommy O’Hagan, Connor Phillips, Ryan Wilson, George Pringle.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ruairi Shields; Hugo Conway, Mark Fogarty, Marcus O’Driscoll (capt), Dave Fanagan; Conor Dean, Cormac Foley; Tom O’Reilly, Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Mark Fallon, David Aspil, Ronan Watters, Nick McCarthy.

Replacements: Stephen O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Daniel Lyons, Paddy O’Driscoll, Craig Kennedy.

BANBRIDGE 34

OLD BELVEDERE 14

Banbridge scorers: Tries: Jonny Stewart, Conor Field (2), Ben Carson, Penalty try; Cons: Ian Porter (2), Pen try con; Pen: Ian Porter.

Old Belvedere scorers: Tries: Penalty try, Ethan Baxter; Cons: Steve Crosbie, Pen try con.

BANBRIDGE: Josh Cromie; Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, Johnny Little, Ben Carson; Ian Porter, Jonny Stewart; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Corrie Barrett, Chris Allen, Stevie Irvine, Caleb Montgomery, Ethan Harbinson, Greg Jones.

Replacements: Jonny Weir, Ross Haughey, Robin Sinton, Dale Carson, Joseph Finnegan.

OLD BELVEDERE: Daniel Riordan; Jack Keating, Tom Molony, Ben Carty, David Butler; Steve Crosbie (capt), Peter O’Beirne; James Bollard, Ethan Baxter, Adam Howard, Jack Kelly, Valentine Tauamiti, Eoin Sweeney, Eoin O’Neill, Karl Miller.

Replacements: Kilian O’Neill, Declan Lavery, Michael Stapleton, Fergus Flood, Joe White.

MALONE 32

BALLYMENA 0

Malone scorers: Tries: Dave Cave, Andy Bryans 3, Jack Owens; Cons: Callum Smith 2; Pen: Callum Smith.

Ballymena scorers: -

MALONE: Jack Owens; Nathan Brown, Stewart Moore, Josh Pentland, Andy Bryans; Callum Smith, Shane Kelly; Ben Halliday, Dave Cave, Ricky Greenwood, James McAllister, Stuart Doddington, Joe Dunleavy, Ross Todd (capt), Ryan Clarke.

Replacements: Scott Finlay, Lee Barlow, Josh Davidson, Graham Curtis, Rory Campbell.

BALLYMENA: Tim Small; Eoin Ritson, Matthew Norris, Glenn Baillie, Sam Millar; Bruce Houston, Michael Stronge; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Jonny Spence, Chris Cundell, Ian Caldwell, Connor Smyth, Phil Campbell, Marcus Rea (capt), Clive Ross.

Replacements: Houston Bonnar, Scott Agnew, Josh Bill, Matthew Dick, Jonny Rosborough.

NAAS 33

BUCCANEERS 19

Naas scorers: Tries: Ruadhan McDonnell, Andy Ellis, Peter Hastie, Peter Osborne, Conor Doyle; Cons: Peter Osborne (4).

Buccaneers scorers: Tries: Darragh Corbett, Rory O’Connor, Michael Hanley; Cons: Michael Hanley, Luke Carty.

NAAS: Peter Osborne; Fionn Higgins, Niall Delahunt, Eoin Walsh, Andy Ellis; Peter Hastie, Richard Fahy; Stephen Lackey, Graham Reynolds, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Ruadhan McDonnell, Will O’Brien, Paulie Tolofua (capt).

Replacements: Conor Doyle, Jack Barry, Cillian Dempsey, Gauthier Petit, Fionn Carr.

BUCCANEERS: Graham Lynch; Aidan Wynne, Rory O’Connor, Robert Enraght-Moony, Darragh Corbett; Michael Hanley, Frankie Hopkins; Martin Staunton (capt), Rory Grenham, Niall Farrelly, Ruairi Byrne, Torin Rensford, Sean Masterson, Brian McDonnell. Evan Galvin.

Replacements: Darren Browne, Conor Kenny, Owen Treacy, Colm Reilly, Luke Carty.

OLD WESLEY 31

CITY OF ARMAGH 10

Old Wesley scorers: Tries: Penalty try, Cronan Gleeson, Conor Barry (2); Cons: Rory Stynes, Josh Miller (2), Pen try con; Pen: Rory Stynes.

City of Armagh scorers: Try: Robbie Whitten; Con: Ryan Purvis; Pen: Ryan Purvis.

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, Alan Gaughan, Paul Harte (capt); Josh Miller, Charlie O’Regan; Ciaran McHugh, Ben Burns, Conan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann, Paul Derham, Conor Barry, Mark Rowley.

Replacements: Andrew McCrann, Conor Maguire, Donnchadh Phelan, Johnny O’Sullivan, Lachlan Anderson.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Tim McNiece; Andrew Willis, Evin Crummie, Jonny Pollock, Ryan Purvis; Harry Boyd, Harry Doyle; Daryl Morton, Jonny Morton, Paul Mullen, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, Nigel Simpson, Robbie Whitten, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Oisin Kiernan, Peter Lamb, Stephen Morton, Chris Cousens, Gerard Traynor.

Champions/Promoted: Ballynahinch

Relegated: Ballymena

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-offs: Buccaneers

Division 1A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

UCC v Malone, the Mardyke, 2.30pm, Saturday, 27 April.

Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park, Donnybrook, 2.30pm, Saturday, 27 April.

DIVISION 2A

Galwegians 0 Blackrock College 17, Crowley Park

Dolphin 24 Cashel 32, Irish Independent Park

Highfield 41 UL Bohemians 0, Woodleigh Park

Nenagh Ormond 21 Navan 20, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent 31 Queen’s University 43, Rosbrien

Champions/Promoted: Highfield

Relegated: Galwegians

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-offs: Blackrock College

Division 1B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Buccaneers v Queen’s University, Dubarry Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20.

Cashel v Navan, Spafield, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20.

DIVISION 2B

Belfast Harlequins 10 Galway Corinthians 11, Deramore Park

Greystones 29 Wanderers 22, Dr. Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys 10 MU Barnhall 50, Hatrick Park

Skerries 22 Dungannon 24, Holmpatrick

Sligo 36 Sunday’s Well 34, Hamilton Park

Champions/Promoted: MU Barnhall

Relegated: Sunday’s Well

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-offs: Skerries

Division 2A promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Blackrock College v Sligo, Stradbrook, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20.

Greystones v Rainey Old Boys, Dr. Hickey Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, April 20.

DIVISION 2C

Bangor 25 Malahide 19, Upritchard Park

Bruff 26 Midleton 8, Kilballyowen Park

Omagh 19 Ballina 7, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Seapoint 22 Thomond 26, Kilbogget Park

Tullamore 24 City of Derry 18, Spollanstown

Champions/Promoted: Ballina

Relegated: Thomond

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off: Seapoint

Division 2B promotion/relegation play-off semi-finals:

Skerries v Malahide, Holmpatrick, 2.30pm, Saturday, 20 April.

Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, 20 April.

All-Ireland Provincial League Championship – Round Robin Qualifiers

ROUND 3

Connemara 0 Enniscorthy 27, Monastery Field

Instonians 21 Clonmel 28, Shaw’s Bridge

Champions/Promoted: Enniscorthy

Division 2C promotion/relegation play-off:

Seapoint v Clonmel, Kilbogget Park, 2.30pm, Saturday, 27 April.

