Wednesday 9 June 2021
Ireland's Aine Donegan eliminates leading qualifier to reach last 32 of Amateur Championship

The Lahinch golfer led the charge on a good day for the Irish contingent.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 9:07 PM
IRELAND’S AINE DONEGAN has reached the last 32 of Women’s Amateur Championship.

On a good day for the Irish contingent, the Lahinch golfer eliminated leading qualifier Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir to prevail at the Scottish links.

Having only advanced to the match play stage on card countback (she was 64th and the last competitor to do so), Donegan hit her opening tee shot today out of bounds, but rallied brilliantly from there to record a 4&3 victory at Kilmarnock (Barassie).

“The top qualifier is under all the pressure and everyone expects them to go on and win or get quite far,” Donegan said, as quoted by RTÉ Sport.

“I spoke to my coach last night on the phone and he said just go out and play, don’t let your mind go racing, just stay calm and comfortable, and thankfully I did that, so I’m delighted now.”

One of six Irishwomen to advance to Thursday’s second round of match play, Donegan’s opponent in the last 32 is Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam, who sealed a 4&3 win over Wales’ Jordan Ryan.

Sara Byrne, Canice Screene, Rebekah Gardner, Beth Coulter and Kate Lanigan also progressed, with Paula Grant the lone Irish casualty.

Meanwhile, 2019 champion Emily Toy needed 19 holes to edge past fellow Englishwoman Clara Young, while Scotland’s Hazel MacGarvie and Iceland’s Johanna Lea Ludviksdottir also triumphed.

