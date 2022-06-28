Multi-talented Galway star becomes latest Irish AFLW signing

Áine McDonagh broke into the Galway senior football team in 2018.

Áine McDonagh broke into the Galway senior football team in 2018.

MULTI-TALENTED GALWAY STAR ÁINE McDonagh has signed for Hawthorn.

As first reported by The42 last month, the Tribe footballer and NUIG Mystics basketball player is heading for Australia, becoming the second Irish AFLW Hawk.

She joins Aileen Gilroy at the Melbourne outfit, after the Mayo star recently made the move from North Melbourne Kangaroos. Hawthorn have two Irishmen on their AFL list in Meath’s Conor Nash and Westmeath’s Fionn O’Hara.

Moycullen clubwoman McDonagh broke onto the Galway senior team in 2018 as an athletic and rangy half-forward and lined out in midfield for the westerners’ All-Ireland final loss to Dublin the following season.

More recently, the 23-year-old scored nine points and six rebounds as NUIG Mystics claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division One National Cup.

“We’re really excited about Áine’s potential in the brown and gold,” Hawthorn’s AFLW list manager Mitch Cashion said of the expansion club’s first rookie signing.

“As a forward and midfielder in Gaelic football, she is someone who can be relied on for speed, athleticism and endurance.

“Aileen Gilroy will hopefully prove a valuable resource for Áine as she looks to emulate her successful transition into AFLW football.”

McDonagh has been working with AFL Talent ID and Elite Skills Coach Mike Currane to prepare for her venture.

She becomes the 20th Irish player confirmed for the new AFLW season, ahead of tomorrow’s Draft.

With pre-season well underway, the seventh season of the completion kicks off in August.

Irish players locked in for AFLW 7.0

Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)

Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)

Vikki Wall (North Melbourne / Meath)

Erika O’Shea (North Melbourne / Cork)

Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn / Mayo)

Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn / Galway)

Joanne Doonan (Essendon / Fermanagh)

Clara Fitzpatrick (St Kilda / Down)

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)

Niamh Kelly (Adelaide Crows / Mayo)

Grace Kelly (St Kilda / Mayo)

Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)

Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)

Orlagh Lally (Fremantle / Meath)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)

Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)

Rachel Kearns (Geelong / Mayo)

Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne / Armagh)

Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows / Clare).

- Additional reporting by Maurice Brosnan.