This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leitrim star re-signs for Fremantle for 2021 after injury heartbreak as Louth captain opts out

AFLW club confirm Áine Tighe’s return, and Kate Flood’s exit due to ‘personal reasons’.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 9:01 AM
43 minutes ago 879 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5174599
Louth's Kate Flood (left) and Leitrim's Áine Tighe (right) with CrossCoders co-founder and Western Bulldogs star Lauren Spark.
Image: CrossCoders Instagram.
Louth's Kate Flood (left) and Leitrim's Áine Tighe (right) with CrossCoders co-founder and Western Bulldogs star Lauren Spark.
Louth's Kate Flood (left) and Leitrim's Áine Tighe (right) with CrossCoders co-founder and Western Bulldogs star Lauren Spark.
Image: CrossCoders Instagram.

LEITRIM STAR ÁINE Tighe has re-signed for her Aussie Rules side Fremantle after missing the 2020 season through injury.

Tighe was one of 11 players to pen new deals for the 2021 season as Freo wrapped up their Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] Sign and Trade Period overnight.

But the club also confirmed that Louth star Kate Flood will not return for the 2021 season due to “personal reasons” — though she may rejoin the set-up in the future after her stunning debut campaign.

“Forward Kate Flood will not return to Fremantle for the 2021 season due to personal reasons,” a statement reads, “however Fremantle are working with the AFL to investigate options to re-list Flood for future seasons.”

“Unfortunately, Irish recruit Kate Flood will not be returning to the AFLW for the 2021 season due to personal reasons,” senior manager of football operations Joe Brierty added.
The club will work closely with the AFL to investigate what options there may be for Kate to return to the club in the future. We will continue to support Kate and she will stay connected with the club during this time.”

Both Tighe and Flood signed for Fremantle after working with CrossCoders. While Tighe missed the 2020 campaign after sustaining a heartbreaking cruciate knee injury in the final pre-season match, 2019 All-Ireland junior winning captain Flood enjoyed an impressive season and kicked plenty of goals.

She was central as Freo went unbeaten, and were looking most likely to be crowned Premier champions before the plug was pulled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

aflw-dockers-cats Kate Flood. Source: AAP/PA Images

27-year-old Tighe, who is now making a second cruciate comeback, had caught the eye in leading the side’s ruck division through pre-season and had been tipped to make a big impact in the Australian league before she suffered the cruel blow.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Kiltubrid forward now gets her chance in 2021.

This morning’s news from Fremantle comes after Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions) and Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy (both Melbourne) were confirmed for 2021 yesterday.

History-making Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy made the move to West Coast Eagles last week, where she joins Mayo Sister Act Grace and Niamh Kelly, who have recommitted on two-year deals.

And Clare’s 2019 Premier champion Ailish Considie has also signed a new contract with Adelaide Crows ahead of her third AFLW season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie