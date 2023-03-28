Tipperary duo Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy to join Geelong Cats

TIPPERARY DUO AISHLING Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy been recruited by AFLW side Geelong Cats.

The pair will see out this season with Tipperary and then join returning Mayo star Rachel Kearns as the club’s Irish contingent grows to six across its AFL and AFLW programs. Male players at Geelong are Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor and Oisín Mullin.

Moloney was a member of two All-Ireland Intermediate championship winning sides with Tipp and was the 2019 players’ player of the year.

Earlier this year, she spoke to The 42 about battling back from an ACL injury.

Kennedy captained DCU Dóchas Éireann to victory in the O’Connor Cup earlier this year.

Geelong Cats head of AFLW and football pathways Brett Johnson said the club was excited add the duo to its list.

“Aishling and Anna Rose are very talented Gaelic footballers, and we’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Geelong as their new home away from home,” Johnson said.

“Aishling is well credentialled in the GAA, and we believe she will adapt well as a mobile tall forward in the AFLW.

“Anna Rose is an exciting young prospect who brings plenty of pace, and we see her slotting in either with our defence or as another option on the wing.

“Both players will finish out their season with Tipperary before making the move to Australia.

“Both Aishling and Anna Rose are fantastic people and athletes, and we’re looking forward to them joining our AFLW program for the season ahead.”

