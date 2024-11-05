Tipperary's Aishling Moloney named joint top goalscorer in AFLW

TIPPERARY AND GEELONG star Aishling Moloney has finished the 2024 regular season as the AFLW’s joint top goalscorer.

Moloney shares the title with Brisbane’s Taylor Smith and makes history as the first Irish player to achieve the feat.

The duo kicked 21 goals each, a new record which surpasses the 20-mark hit in 2023.

Moloney enjoyed a stellar second season for Geelong. She kicked six goals in their penultimate game against West Coast Eagles, breaking a club record and surpassing her previous career-best of four against Gold Coast Suns in September.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals as she was named AFLW Best First Year Player after a breakout 2023.

She has hit new heights this year, and is being tipped for an All-Australian. Moloney has also been nominated for an All-Star back home.

Moloney and Geelong’s interest in the 2024 season has come to an end after failing to advance to the finals series, which gets underway on Friday.

15 Irish players are involved across five teams: Defending champions Brisbane (Smith could add to her tally), in-form North Melbourne and Hawthorn, Fremantle, Dockers and Adelaide Crows.

In all, 33 Irish players featured throughout the campaign. Some of those could be forced to decide between inter-county football and AFLW next year as the Australian sport considers an earlier start.

Meanwhile, talk is ratcheting about a potential Ireland v Australia International Rules Game. Mayo and Collingwood ace Sarah Rowe is among those calling for an historic showdown.