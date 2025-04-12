Shelbourne put seven past Bohemians to keep pressure on Athlone

SHELBOURNE RAN OUT 7-2 winners over Bohemians in the Dublin derby today.

Mackenzie Anthony put Shels ahead, with Katie Malone then getting Bohs back on terms.

The home side pressed on but could not convert any of the chances they created, and then Rebecca Cooke put Shels back ahead. The Reds then capitalised on their advantage with further goals from Leah Doyle and another from Anthony.

Rachel Graham got the final touch for an own goal which brought Bohs back into it, 4-2. Graham then scored two headers at the other end as Shels pulled away again, with Kate Mooney adding the last.

Cork City won their first ever Munster derby against Waterford FC 4-2 at Turner’s Cross.

City goals from Colleen Kennedy, Laura Harmon, Eva Mangan and Ciara Fitzpatrick did the damage for the home side with Aoibh Thomas and Erin O’Brien on target for the visitors.

Peamount and Shamrock Rovers played out a 1-1 draw, as did Galway United and Wexford Youths.

Athlone remain top of the table with a 5-0 victory over bottom side DLR waves, while Shelbourne are a point behind Athlone in second place.

Results – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

DLR Waves 0-5 Athlone Town

Treaty United 3-0 Sligo Rovers

Cork City 4-2 Waterford

Galway United 1-1 Wexford

Peamount 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians 2-7 Shelbourne