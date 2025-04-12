Advertisement
More Stories
Shelbourne's Rachel Graham. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeWomen's Premier Division wrap

Shelbourne put seven past Bohemians to keep pressure on Athlone

There were nine goals in today’s Dublin derby, while Cork City put four past Waterford.
11.59pm, 12 Apr 2025

SHELBOURNE RAN OUT 7-2 winners over Bohemians in the Dublin derby today. 

Mackenzie Anthony put Shels ahead, with Katie Malone then getting Bohs back on terms. 

The home side pressed on but could not convert any of the chances they created, and then Rebecca Cooke put Shels back ahead. The Reds then capitalised on their advantage with further goals from Leah Doyle and another from Anthony.   

Rachel Graham got the final touch for an own goal which brought Bohs back into it, 4-2. Graham then scored two headers at the other end as Shels pulled away again, with Kate Mooney adding the last.  

Cork City won their first ever Munster derby against Waterford FC 4-2 at Turner’s Cross. 

City goals from Colleen Kennedy, Laura Harmon, Eva Mangan and Ciara Fitzpatrick did the damage for the home side with Aoibh Thomas and Erin O’Brien on target for the visitors. 

Peamount and Shamrock Rovers played out a 1-1 draw, as did Galway United and Wexford Youths.

Athlone remain top of the table with a 5-0 victory over bottom side DLR waves, while Shelbourne are a point behind Athlone in second place. 

 

Results – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

DLR Waves 0-5 Athlone Town

Treaty United 3-0 Sligo Rovers

Cork City 4-2 Waterford

Galway United 1-1 Wexford

Peamount 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians 2-7 Shelbourne 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie