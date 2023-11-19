Tipp's Moloney kicks goal as Geelong stun champions Melbourne to book Preliminary Final spot

THERE WAS JOY for the Irish representatives on the Geelong Cats as they emerged with 7.8 (50) to 6.9 (45) win against reigning champions Melbourne to progress to the AFLW Preliminary Final.

Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney kicked a goal for the winners, while Rachel Kearns of Mayo also featured in the win which sends the Cats through to face the Brisbane Lions.

Moloney grabbed her goal in the fourth quarter, kicking through the posts from a well-taken mark to put some distance between the sides and send Geelong into an 18-point lead. Kearns picked up eight disposals and five kicks as the Cats held off a late surge to win by five in the end.

Aishling Moloney gives the Cats some breathing room.#AFLWFinals pic.twitter.com/lhsE7qGnvU — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 19, 2023

Armagh’s Aimee Mackin was in action for the defeated Melbourne side, who were down by 30 points at one stage before producing a late rally which fell short. Mackin also kicked a goal in the fourth quarter while her sister Bláithín registered 13 disposals and 11 kicks for the Demons. Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick chipped in with 13 disposals and eight kicks.

