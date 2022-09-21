Membership : Access or Sign Up
Short-term knee injury confirmed for Collingwood's Cavan star

Aishling Sheridan is ‘expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks’.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 2:33 PM
Image: AAP/PA Images
IRISH AFLW STAR Aishling Sheridan is “expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks” with a knee injury, her club Collingwood has confirmed.

The Cavan native will be breathing a sigh of relief, having shared the good news that it was “only a minor setback” on Instagram last night before the club confirmed positive scan results in a statement this morning. 

It reads: “Aishling Sheridan sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Crows and sat out the remainder of the match. She is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks.”

“Positively, Collingwood forward Aishling Sheridan will be out for up to a month with a knee injury, after initial concerns it would be season-ending news,” an extensive article and injury list on the AFLW official website added.

Many feared it may have been an ACL blow, after Sheridan was forced off following a tackle late in the second quarter against Adelaide.

The reigning Premiers finished up five-point winners, but without the services of Mayo’s Niamh Kelly, who dislocated her shoulder. Adelaide’s head of women’s football, Phil Harper, providing an update on Monday.

“Niamh came off the ground early in the third quarter with a dislocated shoulder after a goal-saving tackle and took no further part in the game,” he said. “She will have scans and be assessed in the coming days ahead of Sunday’s game against GWS.”

The AFLW website says she’s estimated to return in 1-3 weeks.

Meanwhile, Sinéad Goldrick may play her first game of the season for Melbourne this weekend after battling a knee injury over the last month.

Grace Kelly is managing an achilles flare up as her St Kilda debut remains on ice, but club mate Clara Fitzpatrick is set to return to the fold after missing last week due to personal reasons.

And Rachel Kearns is out for an extended period after shoulder surgery.

