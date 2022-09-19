Significant injury concerns for Irish duo in AFLW

Niamh Kelly (left, file pic from West Coast Eagles days) and Aishling Sheridan are both awaiting scan results.

NIAMH KELLY AND Aishling Sheridan could be set for lengthy spells on the AFLW sidelines after both sustaining injuries in Adelaide Crows’ win at Collingwood yesterday.

Mayo’s Kelly dislocated her shoulder, with Adelaide’s head of women’s football, Phil Harper, providing an update today.

“Niamh came off the ground early in the third quarter with a dislocated shoulder after a goal-saving tackle and took no further part in the game,” he said. “She will have scans and be assessed in the coming days ahead of Sunday’s game against GWS.”

Former Green and Red captain Kelly made the move to the AFLW in 2020, joining West Coast Eagles before switching to Adelaide this summer. She joins Ailish Considine there, the pair victorious against Sheridan and Sarah Rowe of Collingwood yesterday.

A knee injury to Sheridan will have compounded the five-point defeat, with uncertainty surrounding the Cavan woman’s condition.

“Collingwood midfielder Aishling Sheridan will be sweating on scans after injuring a knee while being tackled late in the second quarter,” the match report read, also noting Kelly “had provided plenty of spark” before her ow set setback.

Her Mayo team-mate Rachel Kearns has already been ruled out for a lengthy period with a shoulder injury.

In yesterday’s other AFLW action , Orla O’Dwyer helped Brisbane Lions go top of the standings as they made it four wins from four against Melbourne.

Armagh star Blaithin Mackin made her debut for the Dees, who were playing under the name of Narrm Football Club for the second indigenous round — and also home to Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin.

Brisbane are now level on points with Western Bulldogs at the top of the table but edge it on points percentage.

Joanne Doonan and Megan Ryan’s Essendon were narrowly beaten by Richmond, with the former featuring and the latter awaiting her bow.

Earlier in the round, Vikki Wall and Áine Tighe were among the goal-scorers as Áine McDonagh debuted.

There are 22 Irish players in the league this season.