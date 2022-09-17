Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish duo Wall and Tighe score a brace each, McDonagh makes AFLW debut

Round four of the Women’s AFL season saw Irish goalscorers and another debut.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 10:54 AM
AINE TIGHE KICKED two goals but missed a late chance as Fremantle Dockers were held to a 32-32 draw against Carlton. 

At Fremantle Oval, the Dockers were chasing their first win of the season. Alongside Armagh’s Amy Mulholland and Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally, Tighe kicked the opening score of the day. 

Late in the tie, Paige Trudgeon was penalised for holding Tighe at the top of the goalsquare but her resulting kick skewed right.

Speaking post-match, head coach Trent Cooper said he was not focusing on that late miss.

“I said to all of them when there’s a draw every player and every coach will go ‘what could I have done’ to change that result. That’s a natural feeling and we said that’s sport and there’ll be people at both ends of the ground feeling the exact same way.

“Those feelings probably won’t help us so we said we have just got to park them and be positive and push forward. We only have a five-day break now so that’s a really good thing, that we have to get going as well.

“Aine’s the same as quite a few others who probably did something that could’ve turned the event including myself.”

Next up, Fremantle play a derby against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Thursday.

Galway’s Áine McDonagh made her debut for Hawthorn as they were beaten 37-7 by table-topping Western Bulldogs. At Box Hill City Oval, the 24-year-old lined out for the first time since injuring her ribs in pre-season and finished with six disposals. Aileen Gilroy also played for the Hawks and led the way with 19 disposals.

Cora Staunton and Brid Stack’s GWS Giants took on Aisling McCarthy’s West Coast. It finished in a 19-6 victory for the Western Australia outfit. 

On Friday, Vikki Wall kicked two as North Melbourne secured a 12-point win against Geelong, 28-16. Cork All-Star Erika O’Shea also lined out at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

On Sunday, Armagh’s Blaithin Mackin will make her Melbourne debut against Brisbane Lions at Casey Fields. 

The 2020 All-Star winner joined the club two months ago. 

