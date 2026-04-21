More Stories
Roscommon's Daire Cregg. Andrew Paton/INPHO
Missing Out

Roscommon blow as Daire Cregg's suspension for Connacht SFC semi-final is upheld

Boyle forward was shown a red card against New York and will miss Sunday’s clash with Mayo in Castlebar.
5.05pm, 21 Apr 2026

ROSCOMMON WILL BE without Daire Cregg for Sunday’s Connacht SFC sem-final clash with Mayo after the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee upheld his suspension for striking an opponent.

The Boyle forward was shown a red card against New York after he was deemed to have hit an opponent with his elbow using minimal force.

Cregg appealed the decision but the GAA have confirmed that the infraction was proven.

As a result, Roscommon will be without him for the trip to face Mayo in Castlebar, although the player also has the option of taking the case further to the to Central Appeals Committee.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie