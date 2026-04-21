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Roscommon blow as Daire Cregg's suspension for Connacht SFC semi-final is upheld
ROSCOMMON WILL BE without Daire Cregg for Sunday’s Connacht SFC sem-final clash with Mayo after the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee upheld his suspension for striking an opponent.
The Boyle forward was shown a red card against New York after he was deemed to have hit an opponent with his elbow using minimal force.
Cregg appealed the decision but the GAA have confirmed that the infraction was proven.
As a result, Roscommon will be without him for the trip to face Mayo in Castlebar, although the player also has the option of taking the case further to the to Central Appeals Committee.
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Daire Cregg GAA Missing Out Roscommon GAA