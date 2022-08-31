Mayo's Kearns to miss rest of Geelong's season after shoulder surgery

Rachel Kearns after suffering the injury.

RACHEL KEARNS SUFFERED a shoulder injury which is likely to rule her out of the rest of the AFLW season.

The Mayo star suffered the injury during Geelong’s opening round win over Richmond on Sunday.

Kearns went down after a heavy tackle from Richmond’s Beth Lynch, who later escaped sanction from the match review officer.

“Rachel underwent surgical repair of her AC joint this morning,” Geelong’s head physio Erin Nelson told the club’s website.

“This will most likely be a season ending injury.”

