Ajax will 'have to be careful with the beers' after shock win over Juventus - ex-Man Utd defender

DALEY BLIND JOKED that Ajax will have to be “careful with the beers” after stunning Juventus and securing a safe passage to the Champions League semi-finals.

Ajax reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 1996-97 by coming from behind to beat Juve 2-1 in a thrilling encounter at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener before Matthijs de Ligt sealed a famous victory for the Dutch giants, who eliminated defending champions Real Madrid in the last 16.

Ajax, who will take on Willem II in the KNVB Cup final on 5 May, only sit top of the Eredivisie on goal difference and, with a treble well within sight, Blind playfully warned against overindulgence following their latest achievement.

“I don’t really care about our semi-final opponents.

“Of course, it would be nice if we can play against out former team-mates [Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham], but playing against Manchester City is also a wonderful fixture,” Blind told AT5.

“I’d love to watch the game with a couple of beers, but we have a tough game ahead at the weekend [against Groningen]. We’re fighting for the title.

Hopefully this all ends well so we can celebrate with a big party. Now we’ll have to be careful with the beers.”

Blind added: “It’s fantastic to get this far in Europe with the club that I love and where I grew up.

“Everyone thought that Juventus will be a very difficult opponent, but I think we deserved it over the two games.

“It’s fantastic to be part of this team and now we are in the semi-finals.”

