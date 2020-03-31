This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ajax end contract of brain-damaged former player

The club intervened ahead of the 1 July date when the contract was due to renew for Abdelhak Nouri.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 10:21 PM
Abdelhak Nouri (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Abdelhak Nouri (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

AJAX HAVE terminated the contract of former wonderkid Abdelhak Nouri, severely brain damaged and who only days ago woke from a coma after collapsing three seasons ago, the Amsterdam club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club intervened ahead of the 1 July date when the contract was due to renew for the 22-year-old who collapsed while warming up for a pre-season friendly against German club Werder Bremen in July 2017.

“It is correct that Ajax has terminated Abdelhak Nouri’s contract, amongst others,” Ajax said in a statement to AFP.

“Ajax did that with all players whose contracts end on July 1 including Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Ryan Babel,” the club said.

Both Huntelaar and ex-Liverpool player Babel are former Dutch internationals.

Known to fans and teammates as Appie, Nouri joined the Amsterdam club aged seven and developed into a teenage sensation.

In 2018 Ajax agreed to pay for medical care for life for the player who has permanent, debilitating brain damage and will never be able to live independently.

His family filed suit against the club and it was determined that the player had received inadequate care after his collapse that was triggered by heart problems.

© – AFP, 2020

