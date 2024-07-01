Ireland's Alan Browne turns down new deal and departs Preston after a decade

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Alan Browne is leaving Preston North End after turning down a new deal.

The Championship club announced its captain’s departure on X, formerly Twitter, this morning.

“We can confirm Alan Browne has informed the club he will not be accepting the offer of a three-year extension to his existing contract,” the social media post reads.

“A member of our 400 club, Browney leaves North End with everyone’s best wishes.”

Advertisement

Preston posted a more detailed article on their website, paying tribute to the “club legend”.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Preston in 2014, having previously represented Cork City at underage level.

Browne went on to make 412 appearances for the Lilywhites, helping them to promotion to the Championship in 2014/15, while he was twice named Player of the Season.

After 10 years, the Corkman is now on the hunt for a new club.

Meanwhile, Galway United have announced the signing of 2019 League of Ireland top goalscorer Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The 30-year-old striker joins from Glentoran, having previously played for Derry City, in England, and further afield.

“It’s been a long time coming to be fair,” Ogedi-Uzokwe said.

“I’ve been speaking to John [Caulfield] for the past maybe year or so, where he wanted me to come to Galway and I don’t know, maybe at the time it wasn’t really the right time. But obviously now it’s just felt like the perfect time to be here.

“I’m happy and hopefully I can just crack on and score some goals.”