Rory McIlroy: 'I'm just really proud off myself with how I responded'

RORY MCILROY REVEALED his pride at how he bounced back from the nightmare finish to his first round at the Masters, to shoot a six-under par 66 today and propel himself back into contention.

McIlroy’s first round play was spoiled by double bogeys on the 15th and 17th, but he sought to remind himself before today’s second round about the other positive aspects of his play.

“Overall I’m just really proud of myself with how I responded after the finish last night.

“I just had to remind myself I played really good golf yesterday and was not going to let two bad holes dictate the narrative for the rest of the week.

“Once I left the property I tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed home to see (daughter) Poppy before she went to bed and I feel like I did a good job of resetting.

“I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella (sports psychologist) about not pushing too hard too early, just tried to stay really, really patient and that was rewarded with a nice little stretch in the middle of the round.

“I don’t think I proved anything, if anything just backed up the belief I have in myself and the belief that I’m as resilient as anyone else out here.”

Speaking later to Sky Sports, McIlroy spoke about his strategy entering today’s round.

Rory McIlroy after his eagle on 13. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I think my thing today was not pushing too much from the start because I knew if I pushed too much I could make a couple of bogeys early and really be chasing it for the rest of the round.

“So I just tried to let the round come to me. It was a really steady start and then obviously I had that really nice stretch around Amen Corner.

“Out of the pine straw for two holes in a row, 13 and 14, I rode my luck a little bit with the two shots on 13 and on 15, but 14 lucky to get a backswing and a gap, that’s all you’re hoping for when you hit it into these trees.

“Yeah I hit a good shot and was lucky to walk away with a par there and keep the momentum that I’d built through that stretch around 10, 11, 12, 13.”

Shane Lowry is a shot further back from McIlroy and believes he is in a good spot heading into the third round.

Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the fourth hole. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I sort of had a target to shoot something in the 60s today and then I’d be in a nice position going into the weekend.

“The course must have got a lot of rain last night because the course was quite soft and it was gettable, even though it was windy and tricky.

“I felt like I played a pretty solid round of golf. Didn’t do anything spectacular. A couple of times I got myself out of position. I think I did a great job getting me back in, and I’m right where I want to be going into the weekend.

“Look, I don’t come here just to enjoy myself. I come here to compete. This is what we practice for. This is what you get up out of bed for in the morning, for late tee times on Saturdays and Sundays of majors.

“I got myself a late tee time tomorrow afternoon and hopefully I can go out and do something pretty good and get myself a late tee time Sunday and take it from there.”