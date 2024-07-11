Advertisement
Alan Browne. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Transfer

Ireland international Alan Browne signs for Sunderland

Browne left Preston North End last month after spending 10 years with the club.
11.01am, 11 Jul 2024
SUNDERLAND HAVE CONFIRMED the signature of Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne.

Browne left Preston North End last month, ending a 10-year spell with the club after turning down a new deal. Browne was Preston captain and made 412 appearances for the club.

The Corkman has signed a three-year contract with Sunderland, who finished 16th in the Championship last season.

“It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here,” Browne said.

“Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Browne, 29, has been capped 35 times for Ireland, and was most recently capped against New Zealand last November. 

Ciarán Kennedy
