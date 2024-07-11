Ireland international Alan Browne signs for Sunderland

SUNDERLAND HAVE CONFIRMED the signature of Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne.

Browne left Preston North End last month, ending a 10-year spell with the club after turning down a new deal. Browne was Preston captain and made 412 appearances for the club.

The Corkman has signed a three-year contract with Sunderland, who finished 16th in the Championship last season.

“It’s a big change for me after being at Preston for such a long time, but it’s brilliant to be here,” Browne said.

“Sunderland is one of the biggest clubs in England and I can’t wait to get started. I captained Preston for some time, so hopefully I can bring those leadership qualities to the Stadium of Light and add to what is a very talented squad.”

Browne, 29, has been capped 35 times for Ireland, and was most recently capped against New Zealand last November.