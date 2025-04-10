Advertisement
Ben Healy. Alamy Stock Photo
Ben Healy signs contract extension with Edinburgh

Former Munster out-half has made 14 appearances for the Scottish club this season.
6.09pm, 10 Apr 2025
3

FORMER MUNSTER OUT-HALF Ben Healy has signed a one year contract extension. 

Healy, 25, has not had as much game time as last this term – featuring in 14 games so far during the current campaign. 

After recently recovering from a knee injury he has returned to contend for a place with Edinburgh vying for a place in the URC playoffs and a spot in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Healy joined Edinburgh from Munster ahead of the 2023/24 season and started in all 23 fixtures during his debut season, amassing 218 points.

A product of Glenstal Abbey and the Munster Academy, Healy made his professional debut against Edinburgh in November 2019, scoring 11 points in an 18-16 defeat to the Scottish side.

Healy then played a role in Munster’s 2023 URC victory, starting in the semi-final win over Leinster and appearing from the bench in the final against Stormers in Cape Town.

The Tipperary man switched to Edinburgh following that campaign and made his debut against Dragons in October 2023.

Qualifying for Scotland through his grandparents, Healy made his international debut in the 2023 Six Nations against Italy. He has earned 10 caps for Scotland so far. 

