Shamrock Rovers CEO John Martin to leave club this August

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that chief executive John Martin has decided to leave the role after two years in the role.

The 42 understands the former League of Ireland player will finish up in August and could not be convinced to remain despite strong efforts from the club’s board.

A statement from the Hoops said that Martin “led the club successfully” since taking the job in 2023.

He was instrumental in helping to reclassify the Rovers academy as a childcare provider to unlock vital additional funds and has also been a prominent figure with the Premier Clubs Alliance, National League Committee, and the European Clubs Association (ECA) that takes a broader viewpoint on the game.

Independent chairman Ciaran Medlar said: “On behalf of all at Shamrock Rovers I want to genuinely thank John for all of his contribution to the club over the last few years. He has made a significant impact and was integral to the growth and success of the club during this time. He leaves us with our very best wishes.”

Martin played for Rovers, UCD and Longford Town before moving into a career with Irish Life prior to being named CEO at Tallaght Stadium. “Being CEO at the biggest football club in the country has been a privilege for me,” he said.

“The opportunity presented at Shamrock Rovers F.C. was a great challenge to create change and reevaluate the business of football in this country. I took the job to try make a difference to football in Ireland and I believe that a number of the initiatives that we have undertaken during my tenure will be extremely beneficial to the football club now and in the future.

“I am grateful and appreciative for that opportunity and I thank the Board for their confidence and overwhelming support in giving me the platform to grow the club alongside my executive team. Collectively and individually, that support towards me has been steadfast and is greatly appreciated.

“There is still lots of work to do over the months ahead as we close out on some significant and exciting projects for the club before bringing us to the European qualifiers in the summer, and from then, on to the next phase in my career. I look forward to watching on as the club continues to build on its phenomenal on-field success over the last number of years”