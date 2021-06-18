Ireland-capped midfielder Judge joins League Two side Colchester

ALAN JUDGE HAS signed a two-year deal at Colchester United.

The 32-year-old midfielder, capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland, was available on a free transfer following his release from Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

In April, Judge expressed his anger with the Tractor Boys when it emerged that he would not feature again for the club as one more appearance would trigger a one-year contract extension.

The Dubliner has now agreed to join Hayden Mullins’ League Two side and arrives with former Ipswich team-mate Freddie Sears.

Judge has previously been on the books at Brentford, Blackburn Rovers (two spells) and Notts County.

“More or less everything attracted me to the club,” Judge said. “There is a good training ground and good young lads coming through, and there is now a good core group of experience.

“I was lucky enough to have a few offers from League One, but everything ticked the box here with what we are trying to do.”

