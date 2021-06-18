Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 18 June 2021
Ireland-capped midfielder Judge joins League Two side Colchester

The 32-year-old Dubliner was available on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jun 2021, 5:26 PM
59 minutes ago 714 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5471175

ALAN JUDGE HAS signed a two-year deal at Colchester United. 

The 32-year-old midfielder, capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland, was available on a free transfer following his release from Ipswich Town at the end of last season. 

In April, Judge expressed his anger with the Tractor Boys when it emerged that he would not feature again for the club as one more appearance would trigger a one-year contract extension. 

The Dubliner has now agreed to join Hayden Mullins’ League Two side and arrives with former Ipswich team-mate Freddie Sears.

Judge has previously been on the books at Brentford, Blackburn Rovers (two spells) and Notts County. 

“More or less everything attracted me to the club,” Judge said. “There is a good training ground and good young lads coming through, and there is now a good core group of experience.

“I was lucky enough to have a few offers from League One, but everything ticked the box here with what we are trying to do.”

