'Nothing surprises me anymore in this industry' - Ireland midfielder Judge explains situation at Ipswich

ALAN JUDGE HAS opened up about the premature end to his Ipswich Town career.

Last Thursday, the League One club released a statement explaining that the 32-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires this summer, won’t feature again.

Judge has started 29 games for Ipswich this season and one more start would trigger a one-year extension, which the Tractor Boys are unwilling to offer.

Posting on social media today, the Ireland international gave his thoughts on the situation.

“Now that I’ve had a few days to think and to just let things settle…” Judge began. “With the last year that I’ve had, this is not the way I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town but this is football.

“In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry. I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended.

“We both came to the agreement that there was no point in risking our position from both sides’ perspective.

“Me and my family have built up a great life her and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club.

We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk. We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.”

Speaking about the Dubliner, who joined Ipswich in January 2019, manager Paul Cook said last week:

“It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won’t be considering him for the remaining games.”

Ipswich are currently three places adrift of the League One promotion spots in ninth after a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic over the weekend.

