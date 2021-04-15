Ipswich Town spell looks set to end for Ireland's Alan Judge

ALAN JUDGE APPEARS to have played his final game for Ipswich Town.

A statement issued this evening by the League One club explained that the 32-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires this summer, won’t feature again this season.

Judge has already started 29 games for Ipswich in this campaign. As per the terms of his deal, a one-year extension would be activated should he start one more.

However, the Tractor Boys – who have been under the management of former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook since last month – are unwilling to trigger the clause.

“It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season,” Cook told Ipswich Town’s official website.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won’t be considering him for the remaining games.”

Judge has made 91 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Portman Road in 2019 following a five-year spell at Brentford.

The Dubliner has earned nine senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came in the November 2019 friendly against New Zealand.

With six games remaining, Ipswich are five points shy of the play-offs as they chase a return to the Championship.