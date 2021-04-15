BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Ipswich Town spell looks set to end for Ireland's Alan Judge

The League One club are ‘not in a position’ to extend his deal, says manager Paul Cook.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 10:21 PM
39 minutes ago 1,679 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5411491
Alan Judge of Ipswich Town.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Alan Judge of Ipswich Town.
Alan Judge of Ipswich Town.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

ALAN JUDGE APPEARS to have played his final game for Ipswich Town.

A statement issued this evening by the League One club explained that the 32-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires this summer, won’t feature again this season.

Judge has already started 29 games for Ipswich in this campaign. As per the terms of his deal, a one-year extension would be activated should he start one more. 

However, the Tractor Boys – who have been under the management of former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook since last month – are unwilling to trigger the clause.

“It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season,” Cook told Ipswich Town’s official website.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won’t be considering him for the remaining games.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Judge has made 91 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Portman Road in 2019 following a five-year spell at Brentford.

The Dubliner has earned nine senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came in the November 2019 friendly against New Zealand.

With six games remaining, Ipswich are five points shy of the play-offs as they chase a return to the Championship.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie