Departed Ireland assistant reunites with former Manchester City boss in US

ALAN MAHON HAS been named assistant coach of new American National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] club Denver Summit FC.

The former Ireland number two reunites with Nick Cushing, who he worked under at Manchester City, at the Colorado outfit.

Meet the full 2026 Denver Summit FC coaching staff 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MpfsnceeP7 — Denver Summit FC (@denversummitfc) February 11, 2026

Mahon stepped down as Ireland assistant head coach in December due to “personal reasons,” having overseen 10 international matches since arriving alongside Carla Ward the previous January.

The former Ireland international, who played for Blackburn, Burnley, Sporting CP and Wigan Athletic among others, has since been replaced by Gary Cronin.

Mahon previously spent over a decade coaching at Manchester City, where he assisted Cushing from 2013 to 2020. He also worked under Gareth Taylor at the Women’s Super League [WSL] side.

Cushing takes charge of Denver Summit ahead of their inaugural season in the NWSL, with former Washington Spirit and Bay FC coach Angela Salem (assistant) and ex-England international Karen Bardsley (goalkeeping coach) also on the staff.

The 2026 campaign gets underway on 14 March: Gotham FC are the defending champions.

There are no Irish players in the league currently, following Denise O’Sullivan’s January move to Liverpool and Kyra Carusa’s return to HB Køge, though several clubs are reportedly interested in Katie McCabe as her Arsenal contract expires this summer.