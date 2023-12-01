Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Alan O'Mara in action for Cavan in 2013.
Big Apple

Former Cavan goalkeeper named as New York football manager for 2023

Alan O’Mara takes the reins following a historic year season for New York in which they earned their first victory in the Connacht SFC.
578
0
40 minutes ago

FORMER CAVAN GOALKEEPER Alan O’Mara has been announced as the new manager of the New York footballers for the 2023 season.

O’Mara, who is also a member of the Westmeath New York GAA club, takes over from Johnny McGeeney who stepped down earlier this summer after two years in charge. The Armagh native guided New York to a historic first-ever victory in the Connacht SFC this year, defeating Leitrim after a penalty shootout in the quarter-final.

“I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to lead the New York GAA team,” O’Mara said this evening. “The GAA holds a special space in New York and 2023 was such a historic year for the county. I am excited to get to work and build on the strong foundations in place thanks to the good work of so many.”

Ronan McGinley from Tyrone joins O’Mara’s backroom team as a coach while the new selectors will be Jeff Farrell, David McNamara, and Dean O’Donnell.

“The NY GAA looks forward to an exciting season with this new leadership team, confident that their collective experience will steer the team to new successes,” a statement on the New York GAA website reads.

“We invite our community and supporters to rally behind the team as they embark on this exhilarating journey in Gaelic Football.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     