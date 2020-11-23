BE PART OF THE TEAM

Alan Pardew back in football after landing role at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia

The 59-year-old former Newcastle United boss has been appointed technical director of the club.

By AFP Monday 23 Nov 2020, 4:18 PM
29 minutes ago 383 Views 1 Comment
Alan Pardew pictured during his time in charge of ADO Den Haag.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ENGLISH MANAGER ALAN Pardew, who left Dutch side ADO Den Haag in April, was appointed technical director of Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia, the club announced today.

The 59-year-old former Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace boss “signed his personal contract and starts work immediately,” a statement on CSKA’s official website said.

As technical director, which is more of an administrative job in Bulgaria, Pardew will help “the overall development of the club and the transfer of football players,” it added.

CSKA Sofia, one of the Bulgaria’s oldest and most popular football clubs, appointed Bosnian manager Bruno Akrapovic as head coach earlier in November.

The team, of which former Ireland U21 international Graham Carey is a member, is last in its Uefa Europa League group after two losses and a draw.

CSKA face Swiss Super League champions Young Boys in a home game in the next round on 26 November after losing the away game 3-0.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

