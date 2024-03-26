Alan Reynolds confirmed as Bohemians manager

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Alan Reynolds as the club’s new manager.

The Republic of Ireland U21 assistant manager was previously reported to be in line for the position once his involvement with the national side concluded after their European Championships qualifier with San Marino. Reynolds takes over following the departure of Declan Devine just four games into their Premier Division campaign.

His arrival in Phibsborough will see him reunited with the club’s director of football, Pat Fenlon having previously worked together at Waterford to help secure promotion to the Premier Division in 2017. Reynolds was previously in contention for the Bohs job when he was assistant manager at Derry City in 2022 but stayed on at the Brandywell and later returned to Waterford.

Advertisement

Reynolds’s first game in charge will be a Dublin derby away to Shamrock Rovers on Friday 29, March.

“This is a massive club with a passionate fan base,” Reynolds said as he prepares to take training for the first time tomorrow morning. “It’s a massive challenge but it is the right one for me and at the right time, and I can’t wait to get cracking.

“Straight away when contact was made, I was very interested. Over the past few years, I’ve had different opportunities to get back into management but this is the one that feels right.

“There is huge potential here. When Bohs teams give the fans something to cheer about, this club’s supporters are electric, and make it a real hostile atmosphere for opponents both home and away.

“I went to the Aviva Stadium when Bohs were on the European run in 2021. There were 8,000 Bohs fans at the game because if Covid, but it felt like there was 30,000. That has always stuck with me. The fans were unbelievable, and the team responded. That’s what we want to achieve here again.

“Over the years I have been involved in the league, it has been the same in Dalymount. When you are out on the pitch preparing for a game, you can feel the energy of the place and that is something that any player should thrive off.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!