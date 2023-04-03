Reynolds joins Waterford as assistant coach following Derry City exit

ALAN REYNOLDS HAS joined Waterford FC as an assistant coach following his departure from Derry City.

Reynolds stepped away from his assistant manager role with Derry City after joining the club at the end of 2021. He now becomes Keith Long’s number two at Waterford who he managed over three previous spells including once as player/manager.

A native of Waterford, Reynolds made over 300 appearances for the club during his playing career. He guided the Blues to the First Division title in 2017 and secured a fourth-place Premier Division finish in 2018, before helping Shelbourne to a similar First Division promotion as assistant.

“It has been an honour working with an exceptional manager in Ruaidhri [Higgins],” Reynolds told the Derry City website. “Keep supporting him…there are good times ahead for Derry City.”

Speaking after the announcement of Reynolds’s return to Waterford, Long said:

“I’m delighted Alan has joined the club. He’s a coach with fantastic experience from playing and management and will be a big asset to the club.

“He’s a local guy and it’s brilliant that we can bring him back to his local club to help us achieve our goals this season.”

